100X.VC launches not-for-profit initiative for entrepreneurs to learn startup strategies

In a bid to support the Indian startup ecosystem, 100X.VC on Tuesday announced the launch of its not-for-profit initiative – Entrepreneurship Gurukul.

Through the initiative, 100X.VC will provide an education platform to aspiring entrepreneurs with no cost, no equity, and no fee.

The initiative claims to bring together the best startup strategies from industry experts to catalyse the conversion of ideas into a startup business through masterclasses as well as their real-life experiences.

The course outline will include pre-recorded video lectures by experienced and well-known entrepreneurs and investors as well as regular live sessions for deeper engagement of the learners.

ALSO READ VC firm 100X.VC to invest over Rs 200 Cr in startups

To choose the suitable founders for the initiative, 100X.VC said it did a deep scanning of the applications that they received. Finally, 200 founders were on-boarded for the 12 weekly sessions of Live and Video recorded content.

Shortlisted founders who were accepted to the programme were finalised based on their ability to solve a challenging problem, making a real difference through the solutions, the potential to scale their solution, and the vision of the founders – purpose-driven, the VC firm added.

According to the firm, this programme intends to provide exposure to the founders to succeed in their efforts to raise funds, scale their business and come to grips with the new realities in the venture world.

These 200 entrepreneurs will get a chance to network with other like-minded entrepreneurs through live video chats and share tips and exchange notes on scaling business. At the end of the programme, the founders will receive a certificate of completion and an opportunity to get funded by 100X.VC.

Commenting on the initiative, NinadKarpe, Partner, 100X.VC, said, “One of the main focus areas of the program is upgrading the skills related to developing scalable business models, pricing the product, and understanding finance. Under this programme, we also give an emphasis on soft skills like presenting and pitching for fundraising.”

This programme is an independent initiative to the regular funding done by 100X.VC. Select founders from the Entrepreneurship Gurukul will get an opportunity to be evaluated and selected by the VC firm for future funding through 100X.VC.