[App Fridays] Amid second wave of COVID-19, 1MG is need of the hour

As restrictions and social distancing norms due to the ongoing second wave of coronavirus once again keeps us inside our homes, there is a rise in the use of teleconsultations and telemedicine.

One such app experiencing a surge in usage is 1MG.

Founded in 2015 by Prashant Tandon, Gaurav Agarwal and Vikas Chauhan, 1MG allows you to order medicines, lab testing, and “immunity boosting” supplements — on its app.

As part of a new update, the app has also enabled online doctor consultations. It has been downloaded more than 10 million times on Google Play Store and has a 4.4 rating.

Get connected to 1MG

Let’s get started

The 1MG app needs a strong internet connection while operating and might not work very well on slower connections.

On launching, the app asks for your location and then you are in.

The first impression you would get as you enter the app is that the interface is similar to that of any other online marketplace. There are flashes of discount ads.

Then there is a top banner ad for same-day delivery and a banner just below it, which keeps swiping automatically to show discounts offered on sanitisers and ordering medicines, multivitamin tablets, steamers, and all Covid-related products.

Get connected to 1MG

After selecting your city, these are a few different pages on the 1MG mobile app

As you scroll down further there is a plethora of services offered such as ordering medicine by just uploading the prescription, booking full body checkups with their lab partners, and 1MG’s own private label products.

The app gives a very Amazon-kind of feel, a one-stop-shop for all medical and wellness needs. It is a good option for consumers as they do not need to frantically search across multiple websites for products.

The app is operational in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru, among other metro cities, and extends to Ahmedabad, Indore, Patna, Ludhiana, and Bhubaneswar, among other non-metro cities.

Features

You can either search for the products you need by typing the names in the search bar or you even upload your prescription and the app would let you know the availability of the medicines.

While there is a huge selection of over-the-counter medicines, to buy most things prescribed by a doctor, a prescription needs to be uploaded.

Same day and next day delivery services are provided.

Another option is to easily find medicines by brand. Brands including Dabur, 1MG’s private label, baby care brand MamaEarth, Accu-Chek, and GOQii are available on the platform.

The 1MG app offers you one free health consultation. To begin with, a bot asks you multiple questions such as your name, age, gender, and symptoms. It can even ask you to upload pictures in case there is a skin condition involved.

1MG's one free doctor consultation interface

After understanding your symptoms, the bot will connect you with the necessary physician. 1MG is also offering treatments in Ayurveda, Homoeopathy, and Allopathy.

There are also videos one can access where specialists talk on topics including Covid preventions, home treatment tips for mildly symptomatic Covid patients, and the importance of double masking.

The app has multiple methods of payments, including UPI, credit and debit cards.

Final Verdict

1MG’s app is developed keeping in mind the need of the hour, which is supplements for Covid patients. Necessary lab tests and Covid consultations.

But what seems a bit out of place for a medicine app is the constant banner ads for brands including Nivea, Complan, and skincare brand Neutrogena.

The company is obviously selling its top website real estate to top brands as the user traffic grows on the app and 1MG’s website.

If you are looking to find everything — from medicine and testing to skincare and wellness products — all in one place then this is a good app to use.

Get connected to 1MG