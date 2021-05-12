BharatPe rolls out initiative to encourage COVID-19 vaccination for merchants

BharatPe, a fintech company for merchants, on Wednesday announced the rollout of its campaign ‘Covid Vaccination Cashback’ to further strengthen the Indian government’s vaccination drive against COVID-19.

Launched under ‘BharatPe Cares’, a corporate social responsibility initiative by BharatPe, this first-of-its-kind of programme aims to create awareness about COVID-19 vaccination amongst the company’s over six million merchant partners, and also encourage them to get vaccinated without delay. Under the vaccination cashback programme, ﻿BharatPe﻿ merchants will get a Rs 300 instant cashback in their bank account by scanning their vaccination certificate via the BharatPe app.

Ashneer Grover, Co-founder and CEO, BharatPe said,

“The shopkeepers in India have played a significant part during COVID-19 by ensuring availability of essentials. It’s time now for them to start working towards unlocking. BharatPe is incentivising all shopkeepers to get vaccinated at the earliest so that they stay safe as business picks up and footfalls at shops increase. It's time to get back to business.”

The company also announced the launch of a COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker on its app to facilitate relevant information on COVID-19 vaccination. By using the vaccine tracker, the merchants can view details of the nearby COVID-19 vaccination centres, based on their location. Also, they can choose to get notified when a slot is available in their chosen area.

BharatPe, which is committed to making financial inclusion a reality for small merchants and kirana store owners, aims to become a digital bank and empower the 50 million-strong SME community in the country by launching a range of financial products, specially designed to address their needs and empower their businesses.

Co-founded by Ashneer Grover and Shashvat Nakrani in 2018, BharatPe has raised close to $300 million in equity and debt, to date. The company’s list of marquee investors includes Coatue Management, Ribbit Capital, Insight Partners, Steadview Capital, Beenext, Amplo, and Sequoia Capital.