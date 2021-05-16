Cytecare launches step-down hospital for moderately ill COVID-19 patients

Oncology care hospital Cytecare, in a joint effort along with healthtech startup Cloudphysician, Canadian International School, Bengaluru-based NGO Humanist Centre for Medicine, the Bengaluru chapter of Entrepreneurs Organisation (EO), and other key stakeholders, has converted school hostel blocks into a COVID-19 treatment centre as a non-profit venture

In a press note, Cytecare stated that the 120-bed Covid treatment centre has been developed by converting the Canadian International School's hostel into a step-down hospital.

It added that the Humanist Centre for Medicine and EO helped with the fundraising for the initiative.

Suresh Ramu, Co-founder and CEO, Cytecare Cancer Hospitals, who led this initiative, said, “While we cannot offer COVID-19 beds inside our cancer hospital, this was our way to serve the community. With the adoption of advanced process and technology, we have been able to scale this initiative in record time."

"All the clinical and non-clinical information will flow into a system to allow the clinical command room — monitored round-the-clock by senior intensivists and senior nurses — to look at the data real-time and help the clinical team address treatment protocols for patients, accordingly. We wish to share all our learnings, data systems and healthcare processes with those who would like to replicate this model elsewhere in the country," he added.

The centre will treat moderately ill COVID-10 patients requiring oxygen support; each bed has a dedicated oxygen concentrator. It is also equipped with a centralised clinical command room to ensure an organised channel for the allocation of oxygen beds and other accessories and study real-time data to help the clinical team address treatment protocols for patients.

“Currently, a small percentage of COVID-19 patients require care in a High Dependency Unit (HDU) or Intensive Care Unit (ICU). With this centre, we will be able to provide the level of care, essential for moderately ill COVID-19 patients in need of oxygen support in a timely and efficient manner. This will also ensure a reduced load on hospitals, freeing up the beds for those requiring HDU/ICU care. With a robust command centre, efficient on-ground teams, supported by our senior ICU specialist doctors and nurses, we expect to see most patients go back home from our step-down facility,” said Dr Dileep Raman from Cloudphysician.

Hospital beds will be given free to poor patients, and as per BBMP guidelines, to others. The centre was opened on Saturday in the presence of SR Vishwanath - MLA, Yelahanka and CK Baba - Deputy Commissioner of Police, North East Division, Bengaluru.

There are doctors and nurses who will monitor patients every four hours six times a day. Through this initiative, hospital beds will be provided free to those who cannot afford them while government rates will apply to others.

The centre is also equipped with a centralised clinical command room to manage its operations as well as ensure an organised channel for the allocation of oxygen beds and other accessories.

There has been a total of Rs 6 crore raised collectively for this initiative. With its vast network, EO has raised funds to purchase 130 oxygen concentrators and other accessories required to furnish the rooms and start the step-down facility.

Shweta Sastri, Managing Director, Canadian International School, noted, “The current crisis calls for a collaborative effort. The BBMP and our healthcare providers have been working under immense stress for over a year now. We need to step up and offer a helping hand. Canadian International School is happy to be of service and have our hostel function as an oxygen treatment centre in these tough times. Together, we can overcome this adversity.”