Myntra rolls out COVID-19 relief measures for its 2,000 brand partners

Myntra — Flipkart Group's online fashion and accessories marketplace — on Tuesday rolled out a slew of supportive measures to help its brand partners navigate through the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, Myntra said that it has pledged to absorb COVID-19-related medical expenses, followed by offering structural relaxations on the operations front, including the extension of timeframes on various commitments and waiver of fees, among others for the benefit of the brand partners.

Moreover, the online marketplace is also offering all its 2,000 brand partners special COVID-19 insurance, with a coverage of up to Rs 3 lakh. Additionally, it is reimbursing COVID-19 vaccination costs for the partners and two of their family members.

Besides the medical benefits, Myntra is also extending operational support to its brand partners, including relaxing order fulfilment turnaround time (customer order to arrival at logistics centre/station) from 24 hours to 48 hours.

In fact, it has extended its Seller Protection Fund (SPF) — the window within which sellers make claims against returned products — from 14 to 45 days. It has also waived all order cancellation charges for its partners for April and May, and it will consider an extension of this waiver based on the on-ground situation.

Speaking on the initiatives, Rajesh Narkar, Vice President, Marketplace, Omni, and International Brands Business, Myntra, said,

“The objective of rolling out these special initiatives is to extend support to our brand partners to continue to run their operations smoothly. Our measures are in the interest of both the health of their organisations and of the people who run the organisations by adding a layer of immunity against any possible systemic effects that could result from the pandemic."

Myntra has set out to vaccinate its frontline staff, including the delivery workforce, free of cost at its office premises, besides its own employees. It has also extended home care support, including teleconsultations, diagnostic, and pharmacy support to third-party employees as well.