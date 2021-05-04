[Funding alert] Arthya Wealth and Investments raises $1M in pre-Series A round

Arthya Wealth and Investments, a Mumbai-based wealth management and investment advisory firm, has raised $1 million in pre-Series A funding led by family offices of industrialist Rishi Kumar Bagla (Bagla Group) and technocrat Krishen Lal Khanna (Trenton Investments).

The funds will be used for strengthening operations, growing the team, and in market expansion.

Gaurav Arora, Founder and MD, Arthya Wealth and Investments, said,

“Our organisation functions with the motto of simplifying investing, intelligently. Our endeavor is to plug the quality gap in last-mile delivery of judicious advice. Thus, we are highly focused in our approach, and fully dedicated to ‘Advising with Cause’. At Arthya, we call it ‘The Wealth Philosophy’!”

ALSO READ 5 key trends that the wealth management industry will witness with the growth of fintech startups.

Arthya Wealth and Investments was founded in 2020 by Gaurav Arora, an investment expert with over 15 years of experience, having earlier helped marquee wealth management firms build comprehensive investment platforms as their CIO.

The startup offers open-architecture-driven wealth management and investment advisory services spanning domestic and global investments and will soon also launch its PMS offerings.

Elaborating on the investment, Rishi Kumar Bagla added,

“Within a very short period, Arthya Wealth has created tremendous value for its clients. Gaurav and his team have demonstrated a winning combination of sharp intellect, knowledge, and business acumen. With a very strong understanding of their clients’ needs and their in-depth expertise, Arthya has the potential to make a significant positive impact in this space.”

Arthya already has offices in Mumbai, Indore, and Nagpur, and will soon expand to other cities like NCR, Bengaluru, Pune, and Ahmedabad.

According to Krishen Lal Khanna, “Arthya team’s commitment towards transparently helping clients to make prudent investment decisions, their focus on avoiding the pitfalls of sales pressure, and the discernible high quality of investment advice they offer are a few things that struck me about the company. We are excited to be a part of their next phase of growth.”