Indore-based homeschooling-focused edtech startup ClassMonitor has raised Rs 3.5 crore in pre-Series A funding led by PATH India and Gulf investors, including UAE-based Calega family office investor group, and Sarvann, a group of Oman-based investors.

The company will use the fresh funds to build its presence across other countries and strengthen its content and technology for users.

ClassMonitor has raised Rs 6 crore since inception in 2016, with this round of funding.

The ClassMonitor Nursery kits

Vijeet Pandey, Co-Founder and CEO, said: “A remarkable component of our societal adjustment during the last one year has been the ability to keep children engaged in educational experiences while away from the classroom. At ClassMonitor, we are combining valuable lessons with interesting tasks that encourage interaction between the kids and parents. The DIY experience teaches them problem-solving skills and also helps in developing an analytical thinking perspective.”

As part of its angel round, ClassMonitor was backed by Piyush Jain, CFO, and Al Hajri group, a notable angel investor that has invested in over 25 startups across the globe.

Founded in 2016 by childhood friends, ClassMonitor was first started as a messaging platform for parents and teachers.

In 2018, the startup pivoted to a hybrid early learning tool that marries offline learning with digital cues and rewards. The startup has generated Rs 7 crore in net revenue since the product launch in October 2018.

ClassMonitor focuses on the fundamental development of a child based on five core areas: linguistic skills, logical thinking, sensory and motor skills, cognitive skills, and creativity. Their kits are designed for early learners (0 to 8), and lets parents teach, play, and bond meaningfully with their children.

Rishika Agrawal, PATH India, said, “We have always been passionate about the education industry and run a skill development centre as well for on-field training of engineering students. ClassMonitor is tapping into the edtech space while engaging children meaningfully in a holistic fun learning environment. We loved the sheer enthusiasm and the vision of the founders.

"Our investment will support ClassMonitor through its entire journey in becoming the pioneer in the education subscription box industry. We see an opportunity to build a global leader in addressing the unique needs of early learning by co-creating products for children, parents, and educators.”