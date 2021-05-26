[Funding alert] Intern hiring platform Cuvette Tech raises $180K from Titan Capital, others

Bengaluru-based startup Cuvette Tech, a platform to connect companies with a verified pool of student software developers on a full-time or a part-time internship basis, on Wednesday announced that it has raised $180,000 in a seed round of funding.

The investment is led by Titan Capital; Varun Alagh, Co-founder and CEO Mamaearth; Harish Daiya, Co-founder Lumenci; and other marquee angel investors.

The startup said it will use the funds to build its core team and develop the product. Cuvette’s focus will be to become a one-stop platform for startups to hire verified software interns.

Atul Singhal and Sudhanshu Singh, Founders at Cuvette Tech, said,

"We are building a technology that will streamline the process of intern hiring through a skill-based matchmaking algorithm and save more than 80 percent time for the recruiters. India is becoming the world’s fastest-growing startup ecosystem, and with an increase in the number of startups each day, the requirements for tech interns are increasing as well. We want to leverage this opportunity at the earliest to drive our growth.”

Atul Singhal and Sudhanshu Singh

Founded in July 2020 by IIT Kharagpur graduates Atul Singhal and Sudhanshu Singh, Cuvette Tech aims to solve the problem of the skill gap between students and industry expectations by motivating students to learn software skills and connect them with startups to gain industry exposure.

The company said, startups looking for software interns have to suffer a lot to find candidates having relevant skills according to their requirements. Through Cuvette, they can get easy access to a verified pool of students, which saves a lot of their time.

Within 10 months of its inception, Cuvette has managed to engage more than 600 companies from India, Singapore, Dubai, and the USA. It has students from more than 150 engineering colleges pan India.

"College students are looking for more live coding projects in parallel to their course curriculum. Thus, the platform is doing amazing work by bridging the skill gap between students and the technology industry and providing them with much-needed exposure. We are delighted to have been associated with them,” added Bipin Shah, Partner at Titan Capital.