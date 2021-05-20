Healthtech startup MedPiper Technologies launches online prescription builder tool MScribe

Bengaluru-based healthtech startup MedPiper Technologies announced the launch of its online prescription builder tool MScribe.

In an official note, the company stated that Mscribe designed with features to track patient history, unique patient IDs, and medicine consumption slots to help doctors provide the right treatment.

“MScribe is a one-of-its-kind product. The online tool will offer a less tedious method to preserve all the prescriptions in one place, for future consultation purposes. It also helps in constant communication between doctors and patients to update each other regarding any illness,” Nitthin Chandran, Co-founder, and CEO, said.

Representational Image

According to the YCombinator-backed startup, MScribe comes with free access to the cloud, a follow-up scheduler, an integrated chatbot for patient communication, and medical supply references. Its security and privacy features ensure that the patient’s information is shared only with the doctor who is treating.

Apart from this, the tool also warrants the legibility of prescription records, which will help the patients order medicines online and at the pharmacies.

Founded in 2019 by Nitthin Chandran and Pranay Suyash, Medpiper helps healthcare companies to connect with verified practitioners in realtime

The online prescription tool will eliminate the need for maintaining manual records. It will store all the prescriptions in one place under a unique ID of the patient.

“While we are building a one-stop solution for automating prescriptions, we are also taking care to ensure that our product is constantly evolving, with innovations brought in by user feedback, as well as regular mandates. While we are about making jobs simpler, we are also all about the human touch,” said Pranay Suyash, Co-founder and CTO.

With the pandemic accelerating digitisation in the healthcare sector, many players are now focusing on the creation and storage of online prescriptions to maintain electronic medical records.

Earlier in March, Bengaluru-based Simbo.ai had also launched its flagship cloud-based application programming interface (API) platform, SimboAlpha, which enables healthtech stakeholders to create voice-based electronic medical records (EMR).

The startup revealed that the solution is targetting not only big hospitals but also mid-sized and small hospitals and clinics throughout India.