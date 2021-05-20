[Jobs Roundup] Here's how you can work for India's latest unicorn and B2B marketplace Moglix

Earlier this week, Moglix — the Noida-based B2B industrial goods ecommerce marketplace — raised $120 million in a Series E round led by Falcon Edge Capital and Harvard Management Company (HMC). Existing investors, including Tiger Global, Sequoia Capital India, and Venture Highway, also participated.

With this round, Moglix became the first industrial B2B commerce platform in the manufacturing space to become a unicorn. To date, Moglix has raised $220 million in funding.

Leaders from the startup and manufacturing communities such as Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO Flipkart; Vikrampati Singhania, MD, JK Fenner; and Shailesh Rao, ex-Google, have been investors in Moglix.

Founded in 2015 by IIT Kanpur and ISB alumnus Rahul Garg, Moglix aims to digitally transform the supply chain of the manufacturing sector in India. It provides solutions to over 500,000 SMEs and 3,000 manufacturing plants across India, Singapore, the UK, and the UAE.

With close to 500,000+ SKUs, Moglix has a supply chain network of 16,000+ suppliers, 35+ warehouses, and logistics infrastructure, making its marketplace the largest ecommerce platform in the industrial goods category in India.

If you'd like to be part of Moglix's growth story, these job openings may be for you:

Business Manager

Experience required: 2-5 years

In this role, the business manager will analyse market and competitor trends and category trends to launch private labels and co-branding products best suited to consumer needs. The role also involves sourcing and vetting manufacturers, which could supply quality products promptly for purposes of a private label, negotiating with suppliers, ensuring product quality, and more.

Key Account Manager

Experience required: N/A

This role involves managing key accounts, farming them, ensuring order fulfilment, and customer NPS. The desired candidate must have a flair for new and evolving technologies and have the vision to transform a traditional B2B industry into a technology-driven industry.

The candidate should possess strong project management skills and end-to-end knowledge from sales to fulfilment.

Deputy Manager/Manager - Supply Chain Analytics

Experience required: N/A

In this role, the candidate will extract and analyse diverse datasets from internal systems and field supply chain management operations, spanning warehouse, inventory, logistics, fulfilment, etc., and present them in the form of reports and insights.

He/she will also design and measure SCM KPIs and iterating on these to improve them, build informative reports and dashboards for communicating actionable information to the ground teams, and more.

Senior Manager - Sales

Experience required: 6+ years

The senior sales manager will identify new organisations as clients and strategic partners, strategise entry across industrial segments, and enable technology-led procurement. The candidate will also get relevant enterprise customers on board, nurture and convert them to consistent key accounts, particularly from the polymers and steel industries.

Manager - Technical Sales

Experience required: 5-10 years

A candidate in this role is expected to develop new markets that enable higher-margin sales, ensure consistent revenue growth, and establish strong and dedicated client relationships and partnerships. The candidate is expected to have an entrepreneurial spirit with a track record of generating new business opportunities and developing lucrative partnerships.

