[Jobs Roundup] Here's how you can work with healthtech startup Practo

YourStory recently reported that Bengaluru-based telemedicine and mobile health startup Practo is looking to raise about Rs 60 crore in debt funding from Trifecta Venture Debt Fund - II in six tranches.

Although Practo did not confirm or comment on the development, MCA filings revealed Practo has already received the first tranche amounting to Rs 15 crore.

The company last raised $32 million in August 2020 in a round led by A1A Company.

According to the 2020 report titled “Reinventing Healthcare Delivery With Telemedicine” by Telemedicine Society of India (TSI) and Practo, India recorded a 3X increase in the number of people using online consultations, while in-person appointments have reduced by 32 percent between March to November 2020.

Amid increasing demand for teleconsultations, the company also recently launched online consultations in 15 Indian languages in order to break the barrier between patients and doctors. Now, patients can choose doctors who can speak in their preferred language.

If you'd like to be a part of Practo's growth journey in India's healthtech space, these job openings may be for you:

Product Support Specialist

Experience required: N/A

In this role, the product support specialist will answer queries and issues regarding product functionality and demonstrate troubleshooting and problem solving skills. The candidate will report bugs and coordinate with software engineers for resolution.

The candidate is expected to understand customer behaviour and their expectations from the product, as well as analyse usage trends and product adaptability to boost usage.

Insurance Advisor

Experience required: N/A

The insurance advisor will provide insurance solutions to Practo customers as per their needs across life, health and general Insurance categories. The candidate will also ascertain customers' long-term goals and pitch insurance solutions accordingly, as well as establish productive working relationships with customers, business partners and insurance companies.

Senior Product Manager - Clinic Operations

Experience required: 4+ years

The senior product manager for clinic operations will productise end-to-end user experience across operated clinics and hospital partners to deliver high-quality surgical care, and enable automation for operations processes through tooling and productising.

The candidate will also define product requirements based on market research, customer feedback, or based on asks of the internal business operations team, and more.

Assistant Area Manager - Sales

Experience required: 4+ years

In this role, the candidate will consult with physician practices to understand practice workflow needs and expectations as well as prospect, educate, qualify, and generate interest for sales opportunities. It also involves developing and and accomplishing a lead generation plan including outbound and inbound prospect management.

iOS Developer

Experience required: 4-5 years

In this role, the iOS developer will design and build advanced applications for Practo's iOS platform, collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, and ship new features, and unit-test code for robustness, including edge cases, usability, and general reliability. The iOS developer will also work on fixing bugs improving application performance.

