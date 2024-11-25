Paytm enables PIN-less payments for transactions under Rs 500 with UPI LITE Auto Top-up

Paytm has launched a feature called 'UPI LITE Auto Top-up' to enable recurring payments under Rs 500 without a PIN.

This feature is ideal for daily expenses such as food, transportation, and other small routine purchases, said the company in a statement. Payments are made directly from a UPI LITE balance, which is separate from the main bank account.

When the balance falls below a set limit, the feature enables automatic recharge option from the linked bank account, without the need for manual action. This keeps payments fast and uninterrupted, even for frequent transactions. Each transaction can go up to Rs 500, and there is a daily total limit of Rs 2,000.

“The introduction of automatic top-up in Paytm UPI Lite makes everyday payments faster and more seamless, covering everything from daily chai and food to auto, metro, and bus rides. It helps keep the main bank statement clutter-free, ensuring small, frequent transactions don’t overwhelm it," said a Paytm spokesperson.

These small payments don’t show up on the main bank account statement, keeping it clutter-free. Instead, transactions are managed through the on-device UPI LITE balance. Users can also download a detailed statement of their UPI transactions to monitor their spending easily.

Currently, the auto top-up feature is available for select users with Yes Bank and Axis Bank accounts. There are plans to expand the feature to more banks soon.

Paytm now allows UPI payments in select international destinations, including the UAE, Singapore, France, Mauritius, Bhutan, and Nepal. Indian travellers can use the app for payments related to shopping, dining, and other local activities abroad.

To activate this feature, users must complete a one-time setup, linking their UPI ID with their bank account. If it not enabled beforehand, Paytm will automatically prompt activation during international travel.

These new features come after the recent approval from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), allowing One 97 Communications Limited, Paytm’s parent company, to resume onboarding new UPI users.

In early 2024, Paytm faced restrictions from the Reserve Bank of India, preventing it from registering new UPI users and blocking deposits or top-ups for wallets, FASTags, and customer accounts. The NPCI’s latest approval allows Paytm to lift these restrictions under strict conditions.