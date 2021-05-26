How Lenovo’s Support & Protection Services are putting businesses at ease

Today’s cybersecurity threat landscape is vast and highly sophisticated with hackers, malware, and ransomware attacks on the rise. This threat became even more apparent in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic saw legions of employees forced to work-from-home on unsecured networks, prompting organisations to establish secure connections.

According to a study by Accenture, 68 percent of business leaders feel their cybersecurity risks are increasing. In such a scenario, building security into everyday devices is paramount - and Lenovo’s Support and Protection Services, part of its LifeCycle Solutions, has been doing just that.

Some of the key features of Lenovo Support and Protection Services include:

•Warranty extensions and upgrades

•Premier support

•Premium care

•Accidental damage protection

•Sealed battery warranty

•Keep your drive service

•Services engagement manager

Here’s how Lenovo's Support and Protection Services provide businesses with a multitude of security, troubleshooting, repair and in-person support.

Warranty extensions and upgrades

With this service, customers can get a product repaired at a designated service center and have it delivered back, with shipping at the expense of the Service Provider. The customer is, however, responsible for the installation and verification of the new system.

They can also avail of onsite services, wherein a service technician visits the customer’s location to repair a machine unless the problem can be solved by sending the Customer Replaceable Unit (CRU) Service. Under CRU, the service provider ships CRUs to the customers for them to install; all the information and replacement instructions are shipped with the product and are available from Lenovo at any time upon request. Warranty exchange and updates also cover the International Warranty Upgrade, which extends eligibility to adds-ons when traveling outside of your home country.

Premier Support

Premier Support is an advanced-level PC support solution for businesses, available across 100+ markets worldwide, that

With this, customers have direct access to elite Lenovo engineers who provide unscripted troubleshooting and comprehensive support for hardware and software, leading to less downtime.

It is no surprise then that close to 91 percent of Premier Support customers indicate that they will buy this service again, while 88 percent indicate recommending it to peers.

Accidental Damage Protection

Did you know? 70 percent of accidental damage incidents require the replacement of two or more parts. This can cost upwards of $700. Lenovo’s Accidental Damage Protection services cover accidents beyond the system warranty and protect devices from non-warranty operational or structural failures incurred under normal operating conditions - from accidental drops, spills, and bumps to electrical surges, LCD screen damage, and multiple repairs.

This avoids unplanned costs, decreases downtime, and accurately budgets device fleet service costs.

Sealed Battery Warranty

Designed for sealed battery technology PCs, this service extends battery coverage for up to three years and helps customers avoid dealing with unavailability and unplanned IT expenses.

This warranty can be bundled with other services such as Keep Your Drive services which allow customers to keep their drives and dispose of business data on their terms, improving data security and ensuring compliance with data privacy and retention requirements, and mitigating civil liability risks associated with data breaches.

Service Engagement Managers (SEMs)

This service provides an elevated level of support by connecting customers with varied experts within Lenovo to provide guidance, drive service issue resolution, and report on valuable service usage data.

The SEMs are assigned to individual accounts for customer advocacy and escalation management, to provide customers with on-site visits, report and analyze issues to improve processes, and also work with customers’ sales account team to recommend the right set of service and support solutions.

Lenovo’s Support and Protection Services are the cornerstones of security, support, troubleshooting, and more, all rolled into one to make the customer experience seamless and hassle-free.

Want to know about other solutions offered by Lenovo that can help you fast-track your business’ growth story? Click here.