LetsVenture partners with 100X.VC to enhance investor reach

﻿LetsVenture﻿, an early-stage startup investment platform, has announced a partnership with 100X.VC to enhance investor reach for the portfolio companies of ﻿100X.VC﻿.

100X.VC, the early-stage fund, had recently announced its latest cohort of investments of 11 startups through Class 04 VC Pitch Day. These startups will showcase their strategy on the LetsVenture (LV) platform whereby investors onboard the LV platform shall get an opportunity to participate in these fast-growing stories funded by 100X.VC.

Commenting on the partnership, Shanti Mohan, Founder, LetsVenture, said,

“For 7,500+ investors, many of who regularly invest through the LetsVenture platform (angels, ultra-high-net-worth individuals and family offices), this partnership provides an early opportunity to participate in companies funded by 100X.VC and support the founders in their venture building journey, with time and capital. LV will invest through its SEBI-registered angel fund. We see this partnership growing as 100X.VC continues to build their cohorts.”

Sanjay Mehta, founder and Partner, 100X.VC

The partnership will support in creating a pipeline of investment opportunities for LetsVenture members, giving curated and credible deal portfolio companies from 100X.VC.

“We are excited to announce this partnership. Working with India’s leading angel platform like LetsVenture helps our founders enhance their reach to the investor community and get an opportunity to work with some of the greatest minds in the entrepreneurial and the startup ecosystem” said, Ninad Karpe, Partner, 100X.VC.

LetsVenture is a platform for startups focused on early-stage funding. Over the last seven years, it has built a portfolio of over 300 companies, with more than $150 million funding raised for startups such as Trell, Innov8, DailyNinja, YourDost, Bobble App, MyUpchar, TestBook, Ayurveda Experience, Ketto, Adpushup, Little Black Book, Drivezy, Porter, Wishberry etc.

100X.VC is an early-stage fund for startups using iSAFE - India SAFE Notes. The fund is sponsored by Mehta Ventures, the Family Office Investment arm of Sanjay Mehta. It has completed 50 investments with its recent announcement of 11 companies in Class 04.