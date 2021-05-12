In order to support people amid the deadly covid second wave crisis, MakeMyTrip Foundation announced the launch of CoviRide, an open, peer-to-peer community platform, to help individuals, organisations seek and provide transport-related assistance.

According to the official statement, CoviRide is available over mobile web and desktop and is aimed at solving transport-related problems such as emergency commute, ambulance services for COVID-19, ride to vaccination centres, oxygen centres, to and from the hospital, and for medical equipment transfer such as oxygen cylinder, concentrator, and medicines among others.

“Updated real-time, the platform enables private vendors and organizations to reach out to users directly as soon as a transport related query matches their service. Further, the ‘Offer a ride’ feature allows individuals to volunteer and offer a ride to anyone in need of any transport assistance,” the company said in a statement.

Currently, the services are available across New Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurugram, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Agra. It is looking to expand in other cities soon.

Apart from ride services, MakeMyTrip Foundation is working with the Gurugram administration for contract tracing and data management services. It is also working for procuring 300 oxygen concentrators.

The company revealed that the initial set of concentrators have already been shared with Gurgaon Administration, Sir Ganga Ram City Hospital, Delhi and also with NGOs such as Hemkunt Foundation and National Association for the Blind (NAB).

Apart from this, the foundation is also working with resident welfare associations (RWAs) across Delhi-NCR for setting up Covid-Care facilities to cater to the needs of covid infected patients.

With infection numbers and the death toll rising daily, India is receiving aid from countries across the globe. Amid the deadly second wave, the private sector and the Indian startup ecosystem are also doing their bit to support the medical infrastructure, help people get access to credible information and medical supplies.