Meesho announces corpus of Rs 5Cr for COVID-19 care for its employees

To ensure employee wellbeing amidst the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bengaluru-based social commerce unicorn Meesho has announced several benefits and medical support for its employees. The startup has set aside Rs 5 crore to support its employees and their families financially, emotionally, and mentally.

Here are some ways how Meesho is supporting its employees combat the tough time:

Optional off on Wednesdays: In cognisance of the mental and physical toll the current health crisis is taking on the employees, Meesho is giving everyone the option of taking Wednesdays off during May. For those working on Wednesdays, it has been declared as a “No meeting day!”

Advance salary payments: All employees are eligible to opt for advance payment of salaries to keep up with the medical expenses.

Paid leave: Employees who test positive for COVID are eligible to take up to 14 days of paid leave to focus on their recovery. Meanwhile, special unlimited paid caregiver leave is also available to 'Meeshoites' who are taking care of family members with COVID-19 within the same household.

(L-R): Sanjeev Barnwal and Vidit Aatrey, Co-founders, Meesho

Ex-gratia payments: The family of any employee who succumbs to COVID-19 would be given ex-gratia payments equivalent to two years’ salary.

MeeCare reimbursement package: Outside of the Rs 3 lakh insurance that covers hospitalisation bills, an additional reimbursement of up to Rs 25,000 is given for all expenses incurred during home quarantine and hospitalisation.

Reimbursement for institutional and home quarantine: All employees and their dependents will be reimbursed up to Rs 20,000 for institutional quarantine and Rs 10,000 for home quarantine.

Vaccination drive: Meesho-sponsored vaccination drive will ensure that all employees and their dependants are vaccinated against COVID-19 no matter where in India they happen to reside.

Oxygen concentrators for all: Meesho has procured oxygen cylinders that will be kept in all major cities, including Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Mumbai for anyone in need, with priority given to 'Meeshoites' and their dependents.

Doctor consultations: Meesho has tied up with various medical partners to ensure that all 'Meeshoites' have access to doctors at all times. For mental health support, 'Meeshoites' can also reach out to the professional counsellors at YourDost — an online mental health and emotional wellness coach.

Quarantine stays: Meesho has also partnered with hotels and guest houses for those 'Meeshoites,' who might otherwise be unable to quarantine themselves.

COVID Helpline: The startup has tied up with a team of experienced call centre executives dedicated to answering SOS requests for everything — ranging from oxygen support to ICU beds — across India.

Meesho also launched a fundraiser with GiveIndia, where the company’s goal is to raise Rs 50,00,000 to donate essential healthcare supplies, including oxygen supply, N95 masks, PPE kits, hand sanitisers, vaccinations, and more to charitable hospitals and healthcare workers in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru.