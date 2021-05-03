Milaap, Amazon to support Swasth & ACT Grants to procure oxygen concentrators in India

Crowdfunding platform Milaap has partnered with Amazon to support Swasth & ACT Grants to urgently procure and deploy oxygen concentrators in the country.

Under the arrangement, Amazon users can either donate by clicking on the banners that have been added to the Amazon application and website or by visiting the fundraiser's page on Milaap portal.

The partnership with Amazon, which went live on May 2, has already raised close to Rs 50 lakh within opening hours which will benefit close to 1 lakh people, Milap said in a statement.





Milap claims it is South Asia's largest platform for crowdfunding personal needs.

In this desperate hour of need, individuals, and organisations are looking at breathing new hope in the COVID-19 battle through crowdfunding campaigns, Milaap said. The platform witnessed, as always, during a crisis, hundreds of people embracing crowdfunding to help or receive help, it added.





Milaap is happy to partner with Amazon.in to crowdfund and raise financial aid to support Swasth Digital Health Foundation and ACT Grants' mission to procure oxygen concentrators, it said.

Swasth is a not-for-profit initiative that aims to leverage the country's proven clinical capabilities and technology prowess to focus on a large segment of population that do not have access to convenient, affordable and quality healthcare.

It is helping set up the backbone for digital healthcare delivery in India.





The ACT is a social change movement for the start-up ecosystem in the country enabling changemakers to give their time, talent and resources to mobilise solutions that address societal problems at scale.





ACT started as a response to fight COVID-19 and has now expanded its mandate to cover healthcare, education, the environment, and women's participation in the workforce, according to the statement.





Milaap co-founder and President Anoj Viswanathan said, "Swasth Alliance and ACT Grants are mapping demand for oxygen concentrators across the country and then supplying them at scale to hospitals and care homes. Over 16,000 donors have already supported this initiative to procure oxygen concentrators."





He added that the fundraiser has so far raised over nine crore. "Our partnership with Amazon has undoubtedly strengthened our mission to provide timely assistance for the supplies needed on ground."

The process of distribution of oxygen concentrators will be transparent and published in the public domain, so that every donor can see the impact it has created. The effort has already secured 10,000 oxygen concentrators for immediate deployment and is currently raising funds to procure more, the statement said.

Amazon India Global Senior Vice-President and Country Head Amit Agarwal said, "COVID-19 has impacted India in unimaginable ways. We are touched by the numerous requests from those concerned about how to support during these trying times."





He added that the company is supporting this crowdfunded initiative to enable all of us to make a real difference on the ground through generous contributions. "We stand firmly with the country, and continue to explore every meaningful way to help."





According to the platform, a contribution of Rs 45,000 will procure one low-flow oxygen concentrator that can treat and save the lives of up to 900 patients with mild-to-moderate illness. And, a contribution of Rs 85,000 will procure one high-flow oxygen concentrator that can treat and save the lives of up to 550 patients with a severe or critical illness.





In 2020, the preliminary purpose of fundraising was for food, meals and ration, followed by funds for medical and personal protective equipment for healthcare and other frontline workers. This year, there is an overwhelming demand for procurement of oxygen supply, it said.