‘If marketing is a boat then content is the steering’ – 20 quotes of the week on digital transformation

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week. This special series of quotes focuses on the increasing impact of digital media in India and around the world (see the previous post here). Share these 30 gems and insights with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.

Delivering a business goal using an analytics-driven strategy requires a new mindset for decision-making. - Manas Agarwal, Affine

In today's world, it's becoming more and more imperative to commoditize AI and put the power of building and running ML models into the hands of citizen analysts, rather than just a handful of programmers. - Darshan Somashekar, TMV

Geographical boundaries should not be a constraint when you are looking at investing and participating in the global economy. - Vinay Bharathwaj, Stockal

The limitations of traditional banks have left sizable voids today. Neobanks are simply helping customers overcome them. - Mayank Goyal, MoneyHop

The global cold chain and asset monitoring needs are growing exponentially to maintain shipment quality and operational optimisation. - Pranav Naiknavare, Thingsup

There is no point in improving enrolment rates if there is no upgrade in the teaching/learning process. - Pankaj Agarwal, Taghive

We want to inspire the gaming community to think what role they can play in tackling the climate crisis. - Sam Barratt, UNEP

Everyone already is affected by the climate crisis, just on a very different scale. - Line Niedeggen, Fridays for Future

Diversity is needed in the tech industry, as it allows companies to create improved and innovative products that take everyone into consideration and not just one section of society. - Daisy Chittilapilly, Cisco

An important ingredient for success is a culture that involves a winning mindset and the courage to take chances, try new things, and fail without being judged. - Disha Singla, Supreme Incubator

Curating webinars, workshops, fun entertaining virtual workout sessions, games or potlucks can bring the community together. - Guncha Khare, Dextrus Workspace

ALSO READ This group of IT professionals is connecting home quarantined COVID-19 patients with doctors

India is a growing $100 billion fashion and lifestyle market, which is built on the foundation of over a million SMBs, waiting to ride the digital wave and scale their business. - Nikhil Hegde, 6Degree

2021 will be the year urbantech breaks out in India. - Zaran Bhagwagar, Anthill Ventures

Every company should be able to provide health insurance to their employees and their families. But most employees in India today are not covered. - Rajan Anandan, Sequoia India

MSMEs, in particular, have been hit hard by the pandemic, and the key to the long-term growth of the MSME sector (beyond national stimulus packages) is through digitisation and finding new ways to connect with customers and expand reach. - Mangesh Panditrao, Shoptimize India

The pre-owned car industry has largely been unorganised. Apart from that, a digital revolution in the automobile industry is really necessary. - Pranav Sheth, LeLeCarr.com

Regulate, control cryptocurrencies, but allow the crypto assets, encourage the crypto services. - Former Finance Secretary S C Garg

ALSO READ Why these investment bankers decided to build a network for women in finance

One way to go about building trust with consumers while selling wellness commerce online is by providing the facility of consultations with doctors or experts. - Dolly Kumar, Cosmic Nutracos

The power that O2O extends to the retailer is ‘Reserve Online and Purchase Offline’. - Ankur Pujari, Hyper Connect Asia

Customers are smart and hungry for new flavours, features, value adds, higher quality. Competition is pushing people to innovate all the time. - Fei Ye, Plug and Play China

A dedicated integrated marketing campaign wins the race, that is, a campaign that would not only target traditional ways but also leverage social media influencers, celebrities, and online contests to execute the campaign. - Mukesh Kumar, Infiniti Mall

If marketing is a boat then content is the steering. Wherever you choose to steer your content, marketing will follow. - Siddharth Sharma, Verloop.io

YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).