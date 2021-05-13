‘If marketing is a boat then content is the steering’ – 20 quotes of the week on digital transformation
Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week. This special series of quotes focuses on the increasing impact of digital media in India and around the world (see the previous post here). Share these 30 gems and insights with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.
Delivering a business goal using an analytics-driven strategy requires a new mindset for decision-making. - Manas Agarwal, Affine
In today's world, it's becoming more and more imperative to commoditize AI and put the power of building and running ML models into the hands of citizen analysts, rather than just a handful of programmers. - Darshan Somashekar, TMV
Geographical boundaries should not be a constraint when you are looking at investing and participating in the global economy. - Vinay Bharathwaj, Stockal
The limitations of traditional banks have left sizable voids today. Neobanks are simply helping customers overcome them. - Mayank Goyal, MoneyHop
The global cold chain and asset monitoring needs are growing exponentially to maintain shipment quality and operational optimisation. - Pranav Naiknavare, Thingsup
There is no point in improving enrolment rates if there is no upgrade in the teaching/learning process. - Pankaj Agarwal, Taghive
We want to inspire the gaming community to think what role they can play in tackling the climate crisis. - Sam Barratt, UNEP
Everyone already is affected by the climate crisis, just on a very different scale. - Line Niedeggen, Fridays for Future
Diversity is needed in the tech industry, as it allows companies to create improved and innovative products that take everyone into consideration and not just one section of society. - Daisy Chittilapilly, Cisco
An important ingredient for success is a culture that involves a winning mindset and the courage to take chances, try new things, and fail without being judged. - Disha Singla, Supreme Incubator
Curating webinars, workshops, fun entertaining virtual workout sessions, games or potlucks can bring the community together. - Guncha Khare, Dextrus Workspace
India is a growing $100 billion fashion and lifestyle market, which is built on the foundation of over a million SMBs, waiting to ride the digital wave and scale their business. - Nikhil Hegde, 6Degree
2021 will be the year urbantech breaks out in India. - Zaran Bhagwagar, Anthill Ventures
Every company should be able to provide health insurance to their employees and their families. But most employees in India today are not covered. - Rajan Anandan, Sequoia India
MSMEs, in particular, have been hit hard by the pandemic, and the key to the long-term growth of the MSME sector (beyond national stimulus packages) is through digitisation and finding new ways to connect with customers and expand reach. - Mangesh Panditrao, Shoptimize India
The pre-owned car industry has largely been unorganised. Apart from that, a digital revolution in the automobile industry is really necessary. - Pranav Sheth, LeLeCarr.com
Regulate, control cryptocurrencies, but allow the crypto assets, encourage the crypto services. - Former Finance Secretary S C Garg
One way to go about building trust with consumers while selling wellness commerce online is by providing the facility of consultations with doctors or experts. - Dolly Kumar, Cosmic Nutracos
The power that O2O extends to the retailer is ‘Reserve Online and Purchase Offline’. - Ankur Pujari, Hyper Connect Asia
Customers are smart and hungry for new flavours, features, value adds, higher quality. Competition is pushing people to innovate all the time. - Fei Ye, Plug and Play China
A dedicated integrated marketing campaign wins the race, that is, a campaign that would not only target traditional ways but also leverage social media influencers, celebrities, and online contests to execute the campaign. - Mukesh Kumar, Infiniti Mall
If marketing is a boat then content is the steering. Wherever you choose to steer your content, marketing will follow. - Siddharth Sharma, Verloop.io
