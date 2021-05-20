[Funding alert] Reccy Adventures raises Rs 3 Cr from Rebel Foods founders

Reccy Adventures, an adventure sports startup, raised Rs 3 crore in a seed round from Jaydeep Barman and Kallol Banerjee, founders of cloud-kitchen startup ﻿Rebel Foods﻿.

The Gurugram-based startup has recently launched the beta version of a travel portal. The website helps users compare travel itineraries and rates from multiple local travel agencies. For instance, if you're interested in the Jumolhari Trek in Bhutan, you can compare prices and itineraries from at least five local travel companies. Reccy Adventures’ website also provides content on necessary travel essentials, travel checklist, and workouts one can do to prepare for mountaineering or river rafting trips.

The seed money will be used to add an ecommerce arm for selling activewear, accessories and gears needed in adventure activities. The platform will also offer coaching, training, recovery and local sports for “sport-specific communities”. Another focus is also on launching their own line of outdoor focused activewear range.

“We have seen some great interest and growth since we set out, and this investment will help us build the sports-and-outdoor category in India. Our first product is a one-stop destination for anybody who is thinking of an outdoor or adventure trip, from the discovery of something new, to the delivery of the experience. We have brought the entire stakeholder ecosystem onto one platform, in order to facilitate ease-of-experience,” Anirban Das, Co-founder, Reccy Adventures said in a release.

The startup was founded in December 2019 by Anirban, Amit Chowdhury, Siddhartha Chatterjee, and Tapas Pal who are passionate about outdoor adventures and have backgrounds in Indian Air Force, private equity investments, tech and pharma research.

“We see huge potential for the category with Indians looking at options to break out of their sedentary routines. As an ardent mountaineer and footballer, I can vouch for the fact that Reccy with its range of products and services will change the way that sports and outdoors are viewed in India,” said Jaydeep Barman, Co-founder and CEO, Rebel Foods, in the release.

Travel and tourism industry saw a major setback due to the COVID-19 induced lockdowns last year as well as amid the second wave. Reccy Adventures is betting on pent-up travel demand that is expected to arise once the restrictions are eased.

The startup would be competing with other travel providers including Delhi-based Tripoto, DIY travel booking startup Pickyourtrails, and many others currently operating in the space.