Startup news and updates: daily roundup (May 1, 2021)

The COVID-19 crisis in India is indeed very serious, the Biden Administration said on Friday, noting that the cases have not peaked yet. The Biden Administration is looking at other things that can be done to build up supply chains within India so that there can be a more steady supply of all those things that are needed to manage this over time.

Mahindra and Mahindra on Friday said it has inked a pact with shareholders of Meru to increase its stake to 100 percent in the ride-hailing service provider. The auto major said in continuation of its strategic intent to grow its presence in the shared mobility space, the company has entered into definitive agreements with shareholders of Meru Travel Solutions Pvt Ltd (Meru) to buy their respective stakes in the ride-hailing services provider.

Amid many states expressing their inability to start COVID-19 vaccination of those between 18 and 44 years from May 1 citing paucity of doses, the Centre on Friday said some states, which have already coordinated with manufacturers, will kick off the drive on the designated date. Several states, including Delhi, Odisha, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Maharashtra and Punjab said they do not have adequate doses of vaccine to start vaccinating individuals in the 18-44 age group.

Apollo, Fortis and Max on Friday announced the launch of COVID-19 immunisation drive for the 18-44 age group at limited centres in the country from May 1, while the Delhi government said it will start the vaccination exercise once it receives doses from the manufacturers.

The insurance scheme for frontline health workers has been extended for another six months, the government said on Friday. PM Modi has also asked officials to explore how volunteers from civil society can be utilised to lessen the pressure on healthcare sector by being drafted in non-specialised tasks, as the government looks to further step up its response to fighting COVID-19.