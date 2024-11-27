D2C enabling startup ShopDeck has raised $8 million in its Series B fundraise led by Bessemer Venture Partners, along with participation from Elevation Capital, Venture Highway, and Chiratae Ventures.

ShopDeck, previously known as NuShop, provides full-stack services for brands trying to manage their D2C space.

Its parent Blitzscale Technology had launched WMall in 2018, a value-first marketplace and had raised close to $11 million. By February 2022, it realised the format was not working and shut down WMall. In July 2022, it started from scratch with ShopDeck, aimed at enabling D2C sellers to reach profitability.

"While everyone competes to have the best storefront software, merchants care most about profitability. That's why we focus on optimising their bottomline, across every aspect of the stack, no matter what. This is our core value proposition," Co-founder Rishabh Verma told YourStory.

Along with a full-funnel optimisation for D2C brands, it particularly works toward profitability metrics by gathering and implementing insights on the performance of key indicators.

The startup enables D2C clients to focus on the product rather than the distribution and performance. About 70% of its sellers and 80% of its buyers are from Tier II and Tier III cities, according to its website.

Along with a storefront, shipping and marketing, the startup offers a service angle by generating insights and executing after the merchant’s consent to optimise their D2C spends. It charges 3% along with taxes on GST allowing for agency with D2C merchants.

“So, we primarily operate in categories which are long tail in nature like fashion, footwear, home decor. Categories where assortment plays a bigger role in sort of making a purchase decision,” Co-founder Harmin Shah explained.

ShopDeck has partnered with more than 1,000 brands and has enabled close to $150 million in annual sales across sellers, according to its website. The startup, which counts listed giants Shopify among its peers, plans to use the latest infusion for building its software and increase investments in its AI efforts.

(The story has been updated to replace General Catalyst with Venture Highway as one of the investors.)