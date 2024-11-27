OpenText launches new facility in Bengaluru

OpenText, an enterprise information management firm, has inaugurated a new Center of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru.





Located at Embassy Golf Links Road, the new facility spans over 70,000 sq ft. The IT player has reported an average annual workforce growth of 15% across the country, alongside a recent expansion in Hyderabad. Over the past two years, its Bengaluru office has seen a 194% surge in headcount, effectively tripling its workforce, said the company in a statement.





“India is OpenText’s biggest center of innovation globally and the new facility in Bengaluru further solidifies our presence here. Our growing team in India will significantly contribute to OpenText’s next phase of innovation and the inauguration of the second facility within six months proves that India’s exceptional talent is crucial to our global strategy,” said Madhu Ranganathan, President and Chief Financial Officer, at OpenText.





It further added the India team will be crucial to driving the company’s recently announced OpenText 3.0 strategy, contributing to global innovations and fueling the firm's efforts in expanding its footprint in the country.





OpenText India continues to lead advancements in OpenText’s Business Clouds, with a focus on AI, cybersecurity, and DevOps. Over the past decade, the company has also made investments in local talent through structured apprenticeship and upskilling programs.





The company further stated that its key business units in Bengaluru, including engineering, professional services, customer support, customer success services, IT, finance, and cloud operations, have recorded significant growth during the same period.





Currently, OpenText has a workforce of over 6,000 engineers and services staff across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai.

“The growth of OpenText India and opening of our new Bengaluru facility represents a strategic leap forward in advancing OpenText's 3.0 vision for global innovation and excellence. Our continued investment in India is aimed at building a strong team that develops and delivers AI-integrated solutions. We are creating an environment that fuels digital transformation and aligns seamlessly with our mission to reimagine information management on a global scale,” said Manoj Nagpal, Managing Director, OpenText India.