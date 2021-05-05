Twitter is exploring monetisation features for its audio chat feature, Spaces

Microblogging platform Twitter is working on Ticketed Spaces, the first monetising feature of its audio chat feature called Spaces. As a part of this, the creators or speakers will be allowed to set a charge for the listeners looking to tune into their conversation rooms.

Taking to Twitter, the company said that, “Ticketed Spaces: we are working on a way for hosts to be rewarded for the experiences they create and for listeners to have exclusive access to the convos they care about most. Soon, we’ll test ticketed Spaces with a small group where hosts can set ticket prices and quantity.

ALSO READ Bajaj Group pledges additional support of Rs 200 Cr for COVID-19 relief

Earlier on Monday, the company rolled out Spaces to select Android users globally, including India.

According to the company, the feature is aimed at bringing people together to share thoughts and tweets.

While the feature was introduced last year, it was being tested within a limited group. Now the feature will be available to any account with more than 600 followers.

“People already come to Twitter to talk about what’s happening. You have always followed people for their Tweets, now Spaces lets you hear their voices and talk about what’s happening now and what’s most important to you – live. From Tweeting to talking, reading to listening, Spaces encourages and unlocks real, open conversations on Twitter with the authenticity and nuance, depth and power only the human voice can bring,” the company said.

In a bid to further strengthen its presence, Twitter has been launching a slew of features. Prior to this, the company announced a subscription feature on its platform called Super Follows.

The feature charges a monthly fee of $4.99 to allow users get access to tweets and other additional content such as community groups, newsletters, and super follower badges indicating support.

Apart from this, the company also announced a ‘communities feature’ that will let users create, discover, and join micro-communities based on their interests.