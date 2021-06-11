C-CAMP gets CSR support from Huawei India to boost public healthcare infrastructure to fight COVID-19

Amid the second wave of the pandemic in India, Bengaluru-based Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP) received CSR support from Huawei India for the deployment of C-CAMP’s non-invasive ventilator and remote vitals monitoring machines in public health hospitals and facilities across Karnataka.

According to the official statement, the joint initiative also helped in the deployment of oxygen concentrators.

Dr. Taslimarif Saiyed, C-CAMP CEO and Director, and Mr. Gilbert Nathan, AVP, Huawei India, yesterday, handed over about 15 HFNC CPAP oxygen therapy systems, 200 remote monitoring units, and 200 concentrators to Karnataka Deputy CM Dr. Ashwath Narayan.

“In association with C-CAMP, Huawei India AVP Nathan handed over 200 Oxygen concentrators to the Govt. These will be distributed equally between 40 constituencies. We also launched innovative solutions, developed by C-CAMP to tackle the COVID-19,” Dr. Ashwath Narayan C.N said in a statement.

Under this, C-CAMP has provided oxygen therapy systems made by its portfolio startup Coeo Labs, a division of InnAccel, and has also provided remote vitals monitoring solutions from Bengaluru-based Turtle Shell Technologies.

Speaking about the development, Dr. Saiyed said that C-CAMP has been working with the state government for developing innovations to boost public healthcare infrastructure and access to quality healthcare.

“As we start witnessing welcome signs of recovery in the second COVID-19 wave, it is important that we plan and provide for any future exigencies. Huawei’s partnership with C-CAMP is aimed at strengthening the resource availability for future medical requirements,” said Ramu Patchala, Executive Director, Huawei India.

Prior to this, C-CAMP also received CSR funding from Mercedes Benz Research and Development India (MBRDI) to deploy about 110 oxygen concentrators in public healthcare centres across Karnataka.

Apart from this, it also received a grant of about Rs 12 crore from Novo Nordisk Foundation for anchoring and hosting a project to establish four emergency hospitals fitted with advanced equipment for COVID-19 care.

C-CAMP has been one of the forerunners in coming up with technology solutions to beat the pandemic.

To date, C- CAMP has directly funded, incubated, and mentored about 200 startups over the last few years. It is connected to about 2,000 startups and entrepreneurs across India, including healthcare, agritech, and cleantech sectors.