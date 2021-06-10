Flipkart to provide unlimited medical insurance cover for employees, supply chain staff amidst COVID-19

Ecommerce giant Flipkart has extended unlimited medical insurance cover to its employees amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

India’s leading ecommerce marketplace has unveiled a slew of measures for its employees, including its supply chain staff across the country, in a blog post.

Flipkart's unlimited medical insurance scheme will fully cover all medical expenses and cost of hospitalisation without the employees paying any premium for it.

Flipkart has stringent safety measures at its work places

Moreover, in an unfortunate case of death, the family of the deceased employee will receive a life insurance benefit to the value of 5X of the employee’s cash CTC as per the last drawn salary, along with a notice period settlement as per their contract.

The policy will also include mental well-being cover for all treatments, enhancement in maternity limits, advance procedures and non-medical, and critical illness cover with a lump-sum payment, which is over and above the medical cover for employee and spouse.

Flipkart undertook these measures following an engagement survey with the employees to understand their preferences. It also aims to provide them with the freedom to choose benefits based on their individual needs.

The company's employees have also been given a choice to cover for their families, including children and both sets of parents.

In case of bereavement, the benefit for the family will be implemented with effect from the last financial year that is, April 2020, irrespective of the reason of death.

The Flipkart Group has already rolled out beneficial safeguard measures for its employees against the pandemic.

It had introduced the “COVID Care Leaves” policy, where an employee can take up to 28 calendar days of paid leave for self-care and healing. In another policy, “Time away from work,” employees can seek bereavement leaves.

Under its family assistance programme, it is providing a whole range of services to take care of one’s personal and professional needs.