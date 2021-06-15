[Funding alert] Delhi startup Wherehouse.io raises seed round led by Better Capital

Delhi startup Wherehouse.io has raised an undisclosed seed capital led by Better Capital to build advanced solutions and capabilities to disrupt the D2C logistics market.

Besides Better Capital, key investors, including Java Capital, Titan Capital (Snapdeal founders), First Cheque, and Upsparks, also participated in the round. The first round of funding will enable the Delhi-based startup to meet the market demand and help new age e-tailers drive revenue.

Speaking on the development, Vaibhav Chawla, Co-founder, Wherehouse.io, said,

“Wherehouse.io is built on the core values of control, visibility, and delight, enabling brands to design an end-to-end brand experience while owning the data and customer relationship. With COVID-induced lockdowns in the last few months, each and every brand is looking for a way to build reach and scale. This has resulted in a healthy seller acquisition for us the last four-five months.”

Started by Vaibhav Chawla, Jeevan Prakash, and Lavelesh Sharma in October 2020, Wherehouse.io claims to help D2C brands predict and place inventory across a wide network of warehouses and offer last-mile connectivity to deliver products to their customers in the shortest possible time.

In a short span, the startup has scaled a network of over 2,500 warehouses across 12+ cities and helps brands accelerate the customer experience with a fulfilment technology platform.

Vaibhav Domkundwar of Better Capital — an early backer of infrastructure companies like Yap, Teachmint, Riskcovry, and others — said,

“Customer experience is a core ingredient for success in the D2C category, and that’s exactly what Wherehouse.io enables for new and growing brands with its on-demand warehousing and fulfilment platform. We are excited to be founding stage partners with the Wherehouse team as they unlock Amazon-like customer experience for D2C brands in India.”