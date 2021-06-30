[Funding alert] Edtech startup Nalanda Learning raises Rs 40 Cr from Aavishkaar Capital

Kolkata-based edtech startup Nalanda Learning Systems Pvt Ltd has raised Rs 40 crore from Aavishkaar Capital.

Having established a market in West Bengal through its chain of “Little Laureates” pre-schools, the digital early learning platform has now set its sights on expanding nationally through its integrated platform of digital content, curriculum and pedagogy, targetting children in their developing years.

Tamal Mukherjee, CEO of Nalanda, said,

”Our integrated digital learning solutions are extremely engaging, and children can easily adapt to the new way of learning. We are accordingly witnessing very significant traction and receiving extremely encouraging responses from parents across India. This capital raise will help us in further enhancing our technology capabilities and improving our geographic reach to early learners and preschools across India.”

Image source: unsplash.com

Nalanda intends to not only ensure sustained learning and development outcomes for children, but also enable the pre-schooling industry to revive, upskill and provide comprehensive, contemporary, and early learning programmes to children across India.

Ajay Maniar, Partner, ﻿Aavishkaar Venture Capital﻿ added,

“The Nalanda team has shown great dexterity in re-imagining the pre-schooling business and have been able to translate their high quality pedagogy into a highly impactful business proposition for pre-school owners, teachers, and parents. The new National Education Policy has recognised the importance of foundational learning for children and ushered in a new era for pre-schools, and Nalanda is well-positioned to capitalise on the same.”

Aavishkaar Capital is a global investor, with its entrepreneurship-based approach to scaling businesses for impact. The firm’s approach has resulted in its invested enterprises impacting over 105 million lives (65 percent of whom are women) and creating over 300,000 jobs and livelihoods.

The venture firm invests in sectors such as sustainable agriculture, financial inclusion, and essential services across India, Asia, and Sub-Saharan Africa. Aligned to 13 out of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals, Aavishkaar Capital has raised six funds, while generating commercial returns with over $400 million in assets under management.