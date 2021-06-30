[Funding alert] Talent sharing platform Knackit raises Rs 1 Cr from serial entrepreneur Jyoti Bansal

Bengaluru-based Knackit has raised a seed funding round of Rs 1 crore from serial entrepreneur Jyoti Bansal.

The startup says this is an effort to accomplish its goal in India where various forms of art (performing or visual) are yet to be acknowledged as potential professions, leaving top-notch artists behind.

“I am excited to be a part of Knackit’s journey. Its emphasis on making a righteous move towards the pain point (lack of acknowledgement of art as a career) that exists in our country is what makes it worth investing in,” said Jyoti Bansal.

Jyoti Bansal

“Though some other startups also emerged from the same idea of getting artists recognised but coming up with an idea is just one percent of building a successful company, the rest is what depends on the right execution. However, with Knackit, the startup’s mission-oriented mindset, user experience, focus on always improving and rapid delivery makes this opportunity massive and a prospective reason for its popularity in the near future,” Bansal added.

Founded by Pranjal Kumar and Akanksha Bhardwaj in 2019, Knackit is a talent-sharing platform where users can showcase and monetise their artistry. Its prime goal is to get talented and passionate individuals recognised by industry experts. With this funding, the startup aims to become the go-to marketplace for the budding artists and ultimately, take Knackit to greater heights.

Knackit claims that around half-a-million people and over 50,000 paying users use its platform.

“The current offerings of the app are just the genesis of this startup and eventually, we wish to provide a range of services and serve as a go-to platform for all the artists and help them in taking steps towards turning their passion into the profession,” added Pranjal Kumar, Co-founder and CEO, Knackit.