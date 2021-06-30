GB WhatsApp: a third-party app that can get your original WhatsApp banned

GB WhatsApp, a clone of WhatsApp, is the new app on the block. This is a third-party mod of the official WhatsApp app for android. The reason behind the growing popularity of the app is its additional features, which are restricted on WhatsApp.

The features offered by GB WhatsApp

GB WhatsApp comes with added features like autoreply, send more photos, get more themes, download status, and filter messages, to name a few. The app also allows users to read receipts of specific contacts and larger group names.

Further, the modified version comes with the option of extending WhatsApp message broadcast limit from 250 users to an enormous 600 users.

How to download GB WhatsApp?

Despite the cool features, the question arises whether the modified version of WhatsApp is safe to use or not.

Due to the unratified nature of the application, it is not available for download on the Google Play Store or other reliable Android app stores online. Therefore, it can be downloaded from APK download sites.

However, it is important to note that these downloads are not always safe as most of the APK files could have malware and violate privacy policies and put the device at a greater risk.

What’s more alarming is that GB WhatsApp can get your official WhatsApp account banned as per WhatsApp FAQs.

“Unsupported apps, such as WhatsApp Plus, GB WhatsApp, or apps that claim to move your WhatsApp chats between phones, are altered versions of WhatsApp. These unofficial apps are developed by third parties and violate our Terms of Service. WhatsApp doesn't support these third-party apps because we can't validate their security practices” (https://bit.ly/3hoHGOZ)

Is it safe to download GB WhatsApp?

According to WhatsApp’s FAQs, it is certainly not safe to download GB WhatsApp. Firstly, it doesn’t come from a trusted source. Moreover, it comes with additional features, which can be included modders (people who modify) to gain benefits.