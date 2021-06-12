[Jobs Roundup] Work for rural fintech startup Jai Kisan with these openings

On May 31, 2021, rural fintech startup Jai Kisan announced it raised $30 million Series A funding led by Mirae Assets. Existing investors Blume Ventures, Arkam Ventures, NABVENTURES (NABARD), Prophetic Ventures, Better, other global investors, and prominent HNIs also participated in the round along with Syngenta Ventures. Blacksoil, Stride Ventures, and Trifecta Capital contributed the debt in the round.

The funding will be used to hire talent and enhance engineering and data science capabilities, expand into new geographies, and start building an on-book portfolio, said the startup in a statement.

Founded by Arjun Ahluwalia and Adriel Maniego, Jai Kisan aims to make financial inclusion a reality for rural individuals and businesses. The startup provides digital financial services starting with credit for online and offline, income-generating, rural commerce transactions.

If you'd like to be part of Jai Kisan's growth plans, these job openings may be right for you:

Analyst - Strategic Finance

Location: Mumbai

Experience required: N/A

In this role, the candidate will be working closely with the leadership team at Jai Kisan to develop financial models, ALM, company valuation models, etc, providing support in investor relations and all external reporting of company performance, collaborating with the finance and operations teams to provide monthly reporting and supporting with investor/external reporting, and more.

Database Backend Developer - Python/Linux

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 5 years

For this role, the candidate is expected to demonstrate an ability to understand problems and architect solutions, showcase expertise with MariaDB/ mySQL, Tcl, Bash, other scripting languages as well as knowledge of REST API, JSON and XML, bring expertise with tools such as Git and Subversion and basic protocol know-how for HTTP / HTTPS and WebSockets.

Platform Architect - Java/Big Data

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 8+ years

This platform architect role involves taking responsibility for product architecture and technology roadmap for real-time analytics platforms, bringing technical expertise in enterprise platform development with in-depth knowledge of Big Data tech stack, ensuring optimal performance and resource utilisation in production environments for a diverse deployment configuration, and more.

Senior Software Engineer

Location: Mumbai

Experience required: N/A

The senior software engineer will be part of the effort to rebuild and scale Jai Kisan’s digital lending platform that facilitates the loan application process by streamlining the flow of information between rural MSMEs as well as crop producers and financial institutions (major banks and NBFCs). The candidate will be involved in strategising, designing, and developing new SAAS based products end to end.

Big Data Engineer/Lead - Jave/Hadoop

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 3-6 years

In this role, the candidate is expected to bring hands on programming experience in Java/C++ and Linux/Unix commands, practical knowledge of object-oriented programming concepts, data structures and algorithms, familiarity with Big Data technologies, good understanding of distributed systems and parallel computing as well as relational database like Oracle and MySQL.

