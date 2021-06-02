Startup news and updates: daily roundup (June 2, 2021)

Rural distribution company StoreKing is eyeing a fund-raise of $40-50 million dollars for its next phase of growth. The company is in the final stages of closing this transaction.

“The main issue faced in the rural market during the lockdown was with supply. Kirana stores have been growing at a steady rate of 10-12 percent per month,” says Sridhar Gundaiah, CEO, LocalCube Commerce, which runs StoreKing.

Good Health Clinic (GHC), a subsidiary of Hyderabad-based healthtech startup Digi-Prex, has raised $5.2 million from Khosla Ventures, Quiet Capital, W Health Ventures, and Weekend Fund among other angels. The startup aims to use the funds to invest in new categories, build out a team, and create a strong infrastructure.

Individuals can now voluntarily update their vaccination status on Aarogya Setu mobile app through a self-assessment process. This facility will make it easier to check the vaccination status for travel purposes, according to the government.

The Ministry of IT and Electronics on Tuesday said all Aarogya Setu users will get the option to "Update the Vaccination Status" if they have not taken the revised self-assessment in the updated version of the app.

RoundGlass, a global wholistic wellbeing company, recently announced that it has acquired fitness discovery platform Gympik Health Solutions for an undisclosed sum.

With this acquisition, RoundGlass has onboarded Gympik.com — an online marketplace for discovering fitness centres and gyms — and Traqade, a SaaS-based gym and club management software, used by more than 1,000 fitness companies in India.