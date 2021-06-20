Meet the superhero chefs feeding 23,000 medical personnel across India

World Central Kitchen’s Chef Relief Team works on the frontlines of world crises with its unique model of expedited action using local resources and working with local organisations to create kitchens at multiple locations to serve fresh food to people who need it the most.

The non-profit organisation dedicated to providing disaster response and helping impacted communities rebuild resilient food systems was launched in 2010 by 41-year-old Spanish-American chef José Andrés and his wife.

The organisation has served more than 50 million fresh meals to people affected by crises such as natural disasters across the world, including The Bahamas, Indonesia, Lebanon, Mozambique, Venezuela, the United States, and most recently, India.

When the lockdown began in India in 2020, Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, a noted philanthropist and celebrity chef – in association with Taj Hotels – began an initiative to serve 250 meals a day to the medical staff at a well-known Mumbai hospital.

In April 2021, at the peak of the second wave, he spoke to his friend Chef Andrés to discuss how they could scale this effort to other cities across the country.

The original plan of 1,000 meals a day has expanded significantly, with the team today serving 23,000 meals across 30 hospitals in 10 cities in India.

Editor’s Pick: Veda Rehabilitation and Wellness

The dialogue around mental health has gathered steam amid the COVID-19 pandemic with people locked up in their homes along with the added anxiety around health, jobs, finances, and more.

After being diagnosed with Adult ADD (Attention Deficit Disorder), entrepreneur Manun Thakur realised that many suffering from mental illness are unaware of it. To fill this gap and help people, he launched a chain of superlative luxury rehabilitation centres Veda Rehabilitation and Wellness in 2020. Read more.

Manun Thakur, Managing Director, Veda Rehab & Wellness [Image Credit: Veda Rehab and Wellness]

Startup Spotlight

Reinventing family business to launch meat delivery startup

Angad Singh and his brothers, Akashdeep Singh and Harmohan Singh, saw a huge opportunity in their family business.

This led them to reimagine the traditional meat business to suit the needs of the fast-paced and modern lifestyles by launching a premium fresh meat delivery startup Good to Go Foodworks Pvt. Ltd. Read more.

News & Updates

Gurugram-based online grocery delivery startup Grofers announced that its co-founder Saurabh Kumar will be stepping down from his operational roles at the company after eight years, and will only remain as a shareholder and board member.

In a major boost for Bharat Biotech, the WHO has accepted its Expression of Interest (EoI) for COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin and scheduled a pre-submission meeting on June 23, a step that will take the vaccine maker closer to a WHO's emergency use listing (EUL).

Diversified financial services player Centrum Group said it has received an in-principle approval from the RBI to take over the troubled cooperative lender PMC Bank and re-launch it as a small finance bank. It hopes to complete the licence terms and conditions within the next 120 days

Dr Vinod K. Paul, the head of the country's COVID-19 task force, said once India's immediate need of vaccinating a significant proportion of its people is achieved, and vaccine stockpiles are visible from multiple sources, India would then like to play the role of serving others and providing vaccines to them.

Before you go, stay inspired with…

“We need to take care of the people who are trying to save every life. What we are doing may be a drop in the ocean, but it is an important one because these ripple effects make people realise that we are with them and that we are going to beat this.”

— Chef José Andrés, Founder, World Central Kitchen

