Grofers Co-founder Saurabh Kumar steps down from operational roles after 8 years

Gurugram-based online grocery delivery startup Grofers on Friday announced that co-founder Saurabh Kumar will be stepping down from his operational roles at the company and will only remain as a shareholder and board member.

In a blog post, Albinder Dhindsa, Founder and CEO, Grofers, said, “Over the last six months SK (Saurabh Kumar) had been yearning to invest in his own personal evolution — to grow beyond a growth driver to become a designer, enabler, and coach. And diving deeper has convinced him that this is another area he can have a huge impact on if he can build on it from scratch.”

He added, “I know SK has been pulling the weight on most of our sprints, but I also know he's a marathon runner, and this time to go far, he must go alone. I am fully supportive of his decision. And wherever that may lead him on his journey.”

Saurabh, along with Albinder, co-founded Grofers in 2013. In an emotional email to the employees, Saurabh warmly said he has not known a life outside of Grofers.

He mentioned that he wants to “wander again,” throwing broad hints of another entrepreneurial path.

Saurabh is an alumnus of IIT Bombay and has previously worked with a few technology companies before co-launching Grofers.

Albinder further wrote, “This is the end of an era for Grofers, and I know all of us will absolutely miss having him around every day. I wish him the absolute best with his new mission and will be cheering for him with love and pride.”

The development comes at a time when reports around Grofers looking to raise around $100 million from Zomato to strengthen its position in the online grocery market is making rounds.

While foodtech unicorn Zomato is looking to go public, the online grocery delivery market is witnessing a strong entry of large players like Flipkart, Amazon, Tata Digital, etc.

