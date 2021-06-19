These 3 brothers reinvented their family business and are Good to Go with their meat delivery startup

Angad Singh and his brothers, Akashdeep Singh and Harmohan Singh, saw a huge opportunity in their family business. This led them to reimagine the traditional meat business to suit the needs of the fast-paced and modern lifestyles by launching a premium fresh meat delivery startup Good to Go Foodworks Pvt. Ltd.

“We were the first brand in Delhi-NCR to launch a meat delivery app and website in early 2015. Our vision was always to be the most premium meat delivery brand, which functioned across numerous channels and offered the highest quality meat at affordable prices,” says Angad, Director, Good To Go.

Using its app, website, and physical stores, Good to Go has seen steady growth in recent times as most people prefer to get food and ingredients delivered at home as a consequence of the pandemic.

Angad’s family began the business 57 years ago, supplying premium wholesale meats to some of the finest restaurants and hotels in Delhi. Being subjected to the gruelling standard quality check processes of hotel chains like the Hyatt, Oberoi, Shangri La, and Claridge’s ensured that Good to Go’s products were primed as some of the best on the market.

In 2014, Angad set his sights on the retail sector by launching a physical store in Delhi.

“We have been dealing in meat since 1964, and saw a gap in the market. There was no trusted meat brand offering high quality, fresh meat to customers. The brands in the market then only offered frozen meat, leaving customers with no choice,” Angad says.

By sourcing directly from farms and coasts, the team behind Good to Go promised fresh meats. Their functional supply chain, comprising more than 500 five-star hotels, cafes, and caterers, helped spread the word. Early adoption of the online medium to sell also helped. “There was no meat brand selling meats online, which catapulted Good to Go to the top spot.”

At present, the brand, which necessitated an investment of Rs 35 lakh, has 15 physical stores in Delhi-NCR alone. In-house logistics help with procurement and last-mile delivery to customers.

Good To Go's ready-to-eat and marinated categories are prepared in the company’s kitchen by professional chefs.

The Good To Go USP

Angad believes the 78-member team is able to beat the competition because their sourcing channels “have been in place for a long time”.

All seafood is directly sourced from the coasts of Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, and Bengal; lamb comes from the best breeders of Rajasthan; and poultry directly from their own poultry farms.

“Merely buying chicken or fish from wholesale markets and selling them on, like most brands do, is an easy task. What differentiates us from these other brands is our commitment to the best possible sourcing standards that ensures only the best meats reach the customer’s plate,” Angad says.

As the only brand with a significant presence online and offline, Good to Go offers customers a “wholesome buying experience”.

Angad says most online meat-sellers do not want the customer to see how their meats are processed, and are also not willing to share information on the quality of their meat. Good to Go maintains transparency by delivering meat from their physical stores. “Customers can walk in any time to examine our standards of hygiene, quality, staff, and discipline.”

Good To Go Director Angad Singh believes quality sets their meat delivery startup apart.

Angad says their selection is chosen meets everyone’s needs. “We offer raw meats like poultry, lamb, mutton, fresh fish, fresh seafood, and eggs. Our ready-to-heat-and-eat products are also popular, and include eight varieties of seekh kababs, tikkas, a few Chinese appetisers, and momos.

"We have a selection of marinated meats and a range of healthy meat products aimed at fitness junkies and those training to build muscle. We also offer cold cuts and breakfast meats, and stock a few popular frozen meat brands.”

The ready-to-eat and marinated categories are prepared in the company’s kitchen by professional chefs who use automated cooking techniques.

ALSO READ How Licious is grabbing a big bite of the $30B Indian meat market

Recent growth and the market

The pandemic has turned the tide for online sellers of fish and meat. A huge share of India’s meat retail may be unorganised, but organised fish and meat retailers, including ﻿Licious﻿, ﻿FreshToHome﻿, Meatigo, ﻿Tendercuts﻿, EasyMeat, ﻿Zappfresh﻿, and others, are creating a buzz.

India’s meat delivery market, said to be the world’s second-fastest growing market for processed meat and poultry, is expected to reach $60-70 billion by 2022-23, offering a huge opportunity to organised players such as Good to Go.

Amid continued lockdowns, the founder claims that their business has witnessed a “250 percent growth in online sales and 175 percent growth in the offline segment” as people prefer buying premium quality meats to cook at home.

The founder claims 30,000 app downloads and as many as 8,000 active users. He adds that they service about 500 offline customers daily, and clocked Rs 1 crore revenue per month on an average last year.

Currently delivering to all parts of Delhi-NCR, including Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Manesar, the Good to Go team is readying to expand to other parts of the country by the end of this year. Stores are ready to open in Jaipur, Chandigarh/Tri-city, Lucknow, Bangalore, and Agra, and the plan is to have 50 physical stores across India by December 2021.

“Next year, we aim to expand to Mumbai, Pune, Jammu, Kolkata, and Hyderabad,” Angad says.