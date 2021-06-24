Social media giant Twitter on Thursday said it has added Razorpay as an option to its 'Tip Jar' feature, in a bid to make it easier for Indians to send and receive cash gifts from their followers or users who like their content.

Tip Jar was launched last month by the Jack Dorsey-led company to help influencers and public figures monetise their social media accounts and earn money from their biggest supporters.

The service is available only for a limited group which includes creators, journalists, public figures, experts and community leaders, currently, and can be accessed on Twitter for iOS and Android, the company said.

On Android only, the service is also accessible within Spaces, the company said.

The move is part of Twitter's yet-to-unfold strategy to help people earn money from their social media accounts. The company is currently testing Ticketed Spaces - where users that host a Twitter Space can charge those interested in attending as low as $1 and as high as $999, and Super Follows, which can help people earn monthly revenue by offering extra content and interaction as a monthly subscription.

The Ticketed Spaces and Super Follows features are still being tested and haven't been rolled out widely yet.

Tip Jar has been publicly rolled out, however, and users can offer various payment options such as PayPal, Cash App, Patreon, Bandcamp, Venmo, and now Razorpay, to their supporters to earn money.

Those using Razorpay to tip their favourite people can use multiple payment options including UPI, credit and debit cards, net banking, wallets and more. The Tip Jar service in India will be available in multiple Indian languages including Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Kannada, Gujarati and Bengali to make it accessible to more users.

Twitter said it does not take any cuts from money earned via Tip Jar.