Venturi Partners Fund I reaches first close of $100M

Venturi Partners, the Singapore-based fund manager that focuses on the consumer space in India and South East Asia, has made its first close of $100 million.

The anchor investors listed were — European institutional investors Peugeot Invest, a Peugeot family investment vehicle; Ackermans & van Haaren, a diversified group and long-term partner of choice of family businesses and management teams; as well as Generation P, a holding company set up by Frédéric de Mévius, Founder of ﻿Verlinvest﻿, Planet First Partners, and Alexander de Wit, former Executive Director at Verlinvest and Co-founder of Planet First.

Venturi Partners will focus on investments across the consumer space in FMCG, education, and healthcare services and has an ultimate target of $150 million. It made its maiden investment in ﻿Livspace﻿, an Indian online home design firm, in September last year.

Nicholas Cator, Managing Partner at Venturi Partners, said in a press note shared by the fund,

“To achieve our first close just six months later than we set out to in the midst of a global pandemic is a fantastic achievement and testament to the belief our investors have in our strategy. We are bringing together a small number of investors with similar values looking to participate in the Asian consumer story. Our goal is to be an investment platform for our investors and we will aim to offer up to 100 percent of fund commitments in co-investment opportunities.”

The statement added the fund intends to make seven to eight investments enabling Venturi to be an active investor in its portfolio companies. It stated that the fund will target investments in the range of $15 million to $40 million with the intention to bridge the funding gap for companies looking to scale up operations in the region.

Nicolas added, “Venturi’s team has unique expertise, network, and track record in the consumer space in the region. Entrepreneurs today are looking for more than investors – they want value-add partners that understand consumers and brands. Adding value to portfolio companies by being sector-focused, operationally-minded, and supporting management teams on specific projects is now more relevant than ever.”

While the focus will be on realising strong returns for its investors, Venturi is committed to being a positive force in Asia.

Venturi will donate at least one of its revenue streams to fund two programmes with The Asia Foundation in India and South-East Asia, one focusing on female empowerment and education and one tackling climate change. The team will also donate a meaningful part of their carried interest to charities in the region.

Frédéric de Mévius, Anchor Investor and Member of the Investment Committee, who has been investing with Nicholas Cator for over a decade, added -

“Venturi’s consumer focus will enable a better understanding of new consumer trends, and an ability to identify tomorrow’s winning brands in the post-COVID-19 world. The accelerated shift we have seen in digital transformation and the pivot to ecommerce is in line with Venturi’s core area of focus and expertise.”