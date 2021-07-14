How AI and simulated reality are changing the way we look at sports and gaming

Technology has always played a vital role when it comes to the world of gaming. Whether it is the basic algorithm behind old school games like Solitaire or Tetris, or the advanced mechanics used in fast-paced sports titles like FIFA or Madden; the level of technology has always dictated the level of immersion between players and the machine.

As AI and machine learning algorithms have advanced over time, so have the complexities and possibilities of the experience that they allow users to enjoy. Now, modern gaming can even give real-world champions a run for their money.

These advancements haven’t just allowed players to enjoy highly competitive one-off games with computer-generated opponents but also gives them the option to explore entire careers.

These modes can be found at most sports franchises where players don’t have to rely on their physical attributes or gaming skills to win. Instead, they can use predictive odds based on player and team statistics to draw conclusions and dictate their moves.

This in-depth exploration of player development and team-building strategies can give fans a behind-the-scenes understanding of how the game is played. This not only makes them feel more accomplished but also gives them a deeper appreciation of the sport as a whole.

From fantasy to reality

Unlike fantasy leagues of the past where the odds were calculated just once and the game was played in an abridged timeline, modern AI advancements have opened up a lot of new possibilities when it comes to real-time simulated reality gaming.

Simulated reality gaming takes data from thousands of previous games related to any given sport and creates a true-to-life simulation. This data includes the vital statistics of players, teams, their individual and collective form, as well as significant information related to their professional history that might impact the odds.

The difference between this and normal fantasy leagues is that the algorithm not only calculates the odds concerning the players and their performance, but also other crucial factors that might affect the game in general, such as the location, weather, and stadium environments of the simulated match.

Since this algorithm is continuously updated with past and present data, it can simulate thousands, if not millions, of unique matches based on the information available. In countries where betting is legal, players can then place bets on the odds given and watch live plays.

With the match being simulated in real-time, players can even place new bets during the match, since the playthrough goes on for the entire duration of a real-life match. The biggest differentiator, however, is the involvement of machine learning for AI updation.

This means that AI can actually learn from the mistakes that happen during predictions and simulations. They can even factor in the bets placed and continuously update their algorithm to fill in the gap between expected and simulated reality. This means that over time, the AI will get smarter in predicting outcomes based on the data available.

AI comes to India

This type of evolving algorithm opens up a whole new world of gaming possibilities for fans from all over the world. We are especially excited for the opportunities that this type of model has for a country like India, which has millions of dedicated fans that treat sports like a religion.

These types of simulated reality experiences will allow fans to utilise their knowledge about cricketers to create their own versions of fantasy leagues.

India is especially a vital place for the future development of these types of community-based sporting activities since we have multiple generations of cricket fans who bring their own sets of experiences and player preferences. With a billion-plus population, this volume and quality of data can help evolve any AI system into something exceptional.

Post-pandemic reality

Another thing impacting the adoption of AI in countries like India is the pandemic itself. There is no denying that it has changed our lives permanently, and as a result, most sectors are becoming more open to the introduction of AI as a means of streamlining customer interactions. This shift has also happened in the field of sports.

Sports has always been a community event. That’s why they have suffered the most due to this new reality. In fact, we believe the biggest sufferers have been the gully cricket teams that used to enjoy complete freedom when it came to indulging in their favourite pastime.

With strict rules about gatherings and social distancing, people don’t always have the opportunity to enjoy the sport like they used to. Even the IPL has been cancelled, which in itself is a big ritual for Indian fans.

These fans are now moving online, looking for options that can help them get a similar experience. We believe this is a big opportunity for simulated reality gaming to shine through as that is the next big thing.

It can not only pave way for a new type of sports competition but do it while also being a safer way of enjoying the sport. It is certainly an interesting time to be involved in the field of AI and machine learning.

Edited by Kanishk Singh Edited by Kanishk Singh

(Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of YourStory.)