The largest vaccination drive is underway in India. At a time when the country is faced with the humongous challenge of reaching COVID-19 vaccines safely and securely to its remotest corners and combat the onslaughts of the ongoing pandemic, logistics firm DTDC has now embarked upon a robust temperature controlled vaccine transportation initiative. The company has successfully transported approximately 39,000 doses of Covishield vaccines to various branches of a leading Bengaluru-based hospital chain within just 12 hours. DTDC has delivered vaccines across Gurgaon, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Raipur and Jaipur.

The newly-formed temperature controlled vertical at DTDC ensures that the vaccines are preserved at the optimum temperature of 4 to 6 degrees centigrade during the course of the movement. DTDC has thus pioneered an efficient logistical service that will henceforth ensure that hospital chains/pharma companies can efficiently distribute vaccines to their various branches across the nation within the shortest time periods.

Controlled and Monitored Transportation Process

As one of the first express companies in India to shoulder the project, DTDC has ensured that the transportation process meets all top-tier standards of quality and global best practices. The company helped the hospital chain zero in on the appropriate packaging and supported them with complete knowledge of the thermal system.

The entire movement was continuously monitored and the temperature was recorded through a data logger ensuring the client had complete visibility of the temperature variation during the journey. The DTDC Transportation Control Tower, dedicated to this movement, enabled the entire end-to-end cycle to be completed within 12 hours.

Efficient and careful delivery of vaccines by DTDC team

It is interesting to note that over the past few decades, DTDC has flexibly adapted to the changing times and have been pioneers in various fields of the supply chain industry. In 1990, DTDC became the first company to introduce a franchise-system in logistics in India. In 2000, DTDC began its international expansion, now covering over 22 countries, globally. In 2008, DTDC was the first company in India to launch Premium Express Services. In 2013, it entered into a strategic partnership with the DPD Group of Europe.

“The temperature controlled vaccine transportation vertical is one of our premier offerings aimed at catering to the rising requirement of speedy and effective transportation of the much-needed vaccines across the nation. We hope that this will stand hospitals in good stead during this nationwide vaccination drive,” says Subhasish Chakraborty, Chairman and Managing Director, DTDC Express Ltd.

Strong services network & quality control

With an extensive reach of over 13,000 pin codes within India today, DTDC has been a steady and consistent player helping the country wade through the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, the company launched the MyDTDC app, offering people various subsidised services under its COVID Relief Program (CRP) initiative. It has also launched the Smile Code delivery, a zero-contact COVID-safe real-time delivery with two-factor authentication.

With a team of 50,000 people, delivering over 12 million consignments a month through an optimised network of multi-modal transportation, DTDC operates across 570 facilities including 48 hubs, and ensures quality through the use of latest technology. A trusted name in logistics that puts customer satisfaction before all, DTDC has catered to individuals, SMEs, e-retailers and large corporates most effectively using smart shipping tools, modern API and plug-in stacks. Having successfully accomplished a major temperature controlled vaccination transportation project, DTDC is now open to collaborate with more hospital chains/pharma companies and companies with non-medical movements such as food etc. with the capability to manage temperature ranges from -80 degrees to +25 degrees centigrade, coupled with speedy and effective transportation to every corner of India.

For enquiries, email: shipwithus@dtdc.com or visit www.dtdc.in.