Apple iphone 15 available on Blinkit, promises delivery in 10 mins

Zomato-owned ﻿Blinkit﻿ has once again partnered with Apple reseller Unicorn Info solutions to deliver Apple iPhone 15 series - iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus in India. The company has promised to deliver the latest-generation iPhone in 10 minutes to its customer on the launch day.

Albinder Dhindsa, Co-founder and CEO at blinkit, posted on X that the service is currently available in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and Pune.

The all-new iPhone 15 is now available on Blinkit!



We’ve partnered with @UnicornAPR again to make this a reality for Blinkit customers in Delhi NCR, Mumbai & Pune (for now).



Super proud of the platform that can put the new iPhone in your hands on launch day in 10 minutes!

On the partnership, Albinder Dhindsa shared, “We are thrilled to partner with Unicorn APR this year as well to deliver iPhone 15 within minutes! This unique association is global first and we are certain this will lead to pure joy for our customers who appreciate the convenience of getting highly anticipated products delivered to their doorstep, almost instantly”.

Till the time of publishing this news, the company had already sold four iPhone 15.

Last year, in September, the company had partnered with Unicorn Info solutions to deliver Apple iPhone 14 series in India.

Apple's flagship iPhone 15 lineup will be available for order from the company's official stores and the official website from today. It was unveiled at the Apple's Wonderlust event on September 12 and the pre-bookings for the smartphones started on September 15.

The latest iPhone lineup includes four models: the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Reportedly, Apple has announced a series of discounts on its latest products in India. The iPhone 15 is now available at a reduced price of Rs 74,900, down from its original price of Rs 79,900. Similarly, the iPhone 15 Plus is priced at Rs 84,900, down from Rs 89,900, while the iPhone 15 Pro is available for Rs 128,900, marked down from Rs 1,34,900. The iPhone 15 Pro Max can be purchased for Rs 153,900, originally priced at Rs 159,900.