[Funding alert] Ecommerce firm Ourbetterplanet raises $300K from VANS Group

Bangaluru-based ecommerce startup ﻿Ourbetterplanet﻿ said that it has raised $300,000 in its seed round from various investors including VANS and Manoj John, former VP with the CK Birla group, among others, for expanding its business.

Founded in 2020 by Pallavi Srivastava, Ourbetterplanet is an artisanal marketplace that aims to promote sustainable products or services that involves processes that maximise benefits to people and communities while minimising the impact on the environment.

Speaking about the development, Pallavi Srivastav, Founder of Ourbetterplanet, said,

"OurBetterPlanet is thankful to Srinivas Chunduru and Manoj John for placing their trust in a sustainable venture. It is the need of the hour to enable individuals to develop a deeper understanding of their consumption and the platform aims to do that. With this funding round and investment, we plan to work on strengthening our technology and marketing activities.

Get connected to Ourbetterplanet

Image source: Pixabay

We have some amazing ideas in the pipeline to implement with respect to enabling the businesses that have partnered with us along with making it a foolproof shopping experience for our customers.

Commenting on the investment, Dr Srinivas Chunduru, Founder of Vans Group, said, "It is our endeavour to invest in an interesting scalable startup that is led by a passionate founder. While there are several “marketplaces” into sustainability, the business model of Ourbetterplanet was interesting and unique. We are confident about its growth story and the business model."

Get connected to Ourbetterplanet

With this investment, Dr Srinivas will be inducted in the Board of Directors of Ourbetterplanet as a non-Executive Director.

“Dr Chunduru and Manoj John will play an instrumental role in chartering a robust five-year strategic plan and also put in place systems and best practices to achieve the growth plan,” Pallavi added.

Vans Investments has so far made investments in six startups in the space of fintech, food tech, mobility, edtech, and ecommerce.

Get connected to Ourbetterplanet