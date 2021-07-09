Eight Roads Ventures promotes Ashish Venkataramani to Partner

Eight Roads Ventures, the global investment firm backed by Fidelity, on Friday announced that it has promoted Ashish Venkataramani to Partner, effective 1 July 2021.

In January 2021, the firm announced Aditya Systla’s promotion to Partner. Ashish will be the fifth Partner in India and will continue to support investments in healthcare while mentoring and providing leadership to the investment team.

Raj Dugar, Managing Partner, Eight Roads Ventures India, said,

“We are delighted to welcome Ashish to the India leadership team as Partner. As we continue to build our portfolio, a key priority for us is to have the right talent in place to support and mentor our portfolio and teams. His experience and network in the industry as an operator is invaluable as we strengthen the franchise in India.”

Ashish Venkataramani

Ashish joined the fund’s healthcare team in India in 2019 as a Principal, after spending four years at Pfizer, most recently as Senior Director and Business Unit Head. He also has prior management consulting experience having worked at the Boston Consulting Group and Accenture.

Ashish focuses on investments in pharmaceuticals, consumer health, healthcare technology and healthcare services. Most recently, he was instrumental in supporting the fund’s investment in OZiva, India's leading clean, plant-based nutrition brand.

Ashish Venkataramani, Partner, Eight Roads Ventures India, added,

“I am thrilled and humbled to join our India leadership team. Eight Roads has a track record of partnering with game-changing companies to produce category leaders, and I am proud to support our franchise in the exciting times ahead.”

Eight Roads Ventures has been investing in India since 2007 with a focus on healthcare, technology, consumer and financial services. The fund backs founders of early growth and growth stage companies.

With $1 billion under management, Eight Roads Ventures claims to be one of the few investment firms in India with specialised sector focused teams in technology and healthcare. In 2021, the firm has already made 20 investments, including adding new companies to its portfolio namely OZiva, Proximie, Quizizz and Zomentum. It counts the likes of Laurus Labs, PharmEasy, Icertis, Cipla Health, Shadowfax, Whatfix, Northern Arc Capital amongst its portfolio companies.