Eight Roads Ventures appoints Shirish Belapure to focus on life sciences

Shirish Belapure joins Harvinderjit Singh Bhatia and Deepak Kanvinde who work alongside Eight Roads’ investment team in India to drive potential investments, develop the Eight Roads network, and support the existing portfolio.

By Trisha Medhi
3rd Mar 2020
Global proprietary investment firm Eight Roads Ventures, which is backed by Fidelity, has appointed Shirish Belapure as a Venture Partner. Belapure joins Harvinderjit Singh Bhatia and Deepak Kanvinde who work alongside Eight Roads’ investment team in India to drive potential investments, develop the Eight Roads network, and support the existing portfolio. 


Shirish is an experienced and well-regarded pharmaceutical professional having spent 42 years in the industry. He was the Managing Director at Zydus Hospira Oncology Pvt. Ltd. Further, he is also a Senior Technical Advisor at the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA) where he advises and supports the activities of the Quality Forum.


Shirish Belapure added, “Eight Roads is a perfect partner for the latest generation of healthcare entrepreneurs who want to build large, lasting companies that leverage technology breakthroughs, business model innovation, and global-mindset. I look forward to working alongside these companies and being part of their journey.”


Launched in 2007, Eight Roads has invested in over 40 companies across healthcare, technology, consumer, and financial services. It is committed to making the companies it invests in leaders in their industries through access to patient capital, a powerful network of resources, and a team of investment professionals with a proven track record of success. 


Prem Pavoor, Partner at Eight Roads Ventures, said, “We are privileged to partner with exceptional founders who continue to push the boundaries of innovation and build world-class healthcare businesses. We welcome Belapure to the team, his deep experience across the pharmaceutical supply chain will add immense value to our partner companies.”


Through its network of advisors, Eight Roads sees an opportunity to support founders with the experience that these professionals bring along with their deep technical and operational expertise and strong industry networks.


Eight Roads Ventures’ current and exited healthcare investments in India and Southeast Asia include Ashish Life Science, Caplin Steriles, Carestack, Cipla Health, Core Diagnostics, Cygnus Hospitals, eKincare, Eywa Pharma, Immuneel Therapeutics, Laurus Labs, Medwell Ventures, Plasmagen Biosciences, Pharmeasy, Richcore Lifesciences, Specsmakers, and Trivitron Healthcare.


(Edited by Suman Singh)

