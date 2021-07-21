Flipkart launches AR capability Flipkart Camera on its app

Walmart-owned Flipkart on Wednesday introduced an augmented reality (AR) capability on its app, Flipkart Camera, which will offer an immersive ecommerce experience to its customers.

A statement from Flipkart said the new offering will enable shoppers to leap from ‘imagining’ to ‘experiencing’ what a product will look like in reality before making a purchase.

Flipkart, India’s leading ecommerce marketplace, believes there is a need and an opportunity to bring real-life purchasing experiences to customers using technologies such as augmented reality.

According to the ecommerce company, in categories such as furniture, luggage, and large appliances — where customers need to estimate the size and fit of the product and understand its aesthetics before making a purchase decision — they can have a visual, 3D experience of products using Flipkart Camera.

In fact, this capability will provide confidence to shoppers in the beauty category as it makes it possible for them to try products virtually before making a purchasing decision.

Jeyandran Venugopal, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Flipkart, said, “At Flipkart, we are constantly working towards making ecommerce an inclusive and immersive experience for customers. This technology has far-reaching applications and can improve customer experience manifold, while also helping customers find the right product fit.”

The rapid adoption of smartphones has propelled the usage of augmented reality among customers. According to a report by Gartner, Gen Z and millennials are driving the demand for AR and VR features, with 30 percent of the sample space wanting more AR/VR capabilities incorporated in their shopping experience.

Flipkart has introduced several initiatives to make online shopping a much easier experience. It has introduced Voice Assistant, which enables shopping through audio and in non-English languages.

Started in 2007, Flipkart offers 150 million products across 80 plus categories to its over 350 million registered customers.