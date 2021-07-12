[Funding alert] Edtech startup Little Leap raises Rs 2.67 Cr in seed round

Delhi-based edtech startup Little Leap has raised Rs 2.67 crore ($360,000) in seed round of funding led by ah! Ventures, with participation from First Cheque VC, LetsVenture, and Good Capital VC.

This is ah! Ventures’s 16th investment this year, and it plans to do 50+ investments in 2021, totalling to over Rs 150 crore ($20 million).

“With Little Leap, we aim to empower students to become well-rounded individuals with high levels of emotional intelligence, strong communication skills, social warmth, grit, curiosity, and creative thinking irrespective of family or schooling background,” said Vishal Gupta, Founder, Little Leap.

“We hope that as students become confident and comfortable in their skin, they can become smart leaders and changemakers of the future. The laughter and smile children give us in our sessions is something we hold very close to our heart and nothing matches the satisfaction of seeing children learn what real education looks like,” Vishal added.

Founded in 2019, Little Leap is a live online holistic development platform with a vision to democratise top-tier International, IB standard education for every child helping them build strong learning foundations and helping them develop essential soft skills, life skills, leadership skills, and creativity.

“We believe non-academic skills are equally important for shaping children’s personality, which will help them evolve into successful individuals and better human beings. A platform such as Little Leap evangelises this and we are confident that their new-age approach, coupled with the founders’ passion, will go a long way in adding value to this ever-growing segment,” said Anubha Prasad, Venture Partner, ah! Ventures.

Little Leap claims to have developed and field-tested its research-backed curriculum with a large segment of parents and children through its personalised and affordable programs and has been running at a close to 100 percent parent satisfaction rate and unprecedented industry-leading repeat rates.

“To Little Leap, Vishal brings a rare combination - a personal conviction that he is doing what desperately needs to be done, along with a highly analytical, systems-driven growth process”, stated Mohit Satyanand, Lead Investor, LetsVenture.