[Funding alert] Gurugram-based Bella Vita Organic raises $10M from Ananta Capital

Gurugram-based online D2C personal care brand Bella Vita Organic has raised $10 million from Ananta Capital.

According to the official statement, the startup is looking to deploy the fund for scaling up its brand and product offerings.

Aakash Anand-- founder of direct-to-consumer startup Bella Vita Organic [Image Credit: Bella Vita Organic]

Founded in 2018 by Aakash Anand, Bella Vita Organic focuses on personal care solutions and manufactures and sells natural skincare, haircare, and wellness products.

“We have been fortunate to see our customers love our products right since our launch in late 2018, and today we’re elated to see our investors placing their confidence in our young brand. Bella Vita Organic has its genesis in making the best products for our consumers for all their beauty and personal care needs. This investment will further help us scale our brand and product offerings and continue to be a source of delight for our customers,” Akash said in a statement.

The founder revealed that the idea behind launching the startup came to him after he saw his entrepreneur mother-sister duo, Anju Anand, and Aashima Anand who run a salon chain, gain popularity owing to their natural and ayurvedic skin and beauty products.

Bella Vita, which began its journey with four products in the face care segment, now has over 55 products in total including a range of fragrances and essential oils. With an existing portfolio of face care, body care, hair care products, it is now also looking to launch Ayurveda-enriched make-up products.

Speaking about the investment in Bella Vita, Lovkesh Kapoor, Managing Partner of Ananta Capital, explained that Bella Vita Organic is considered as a disruptor in the industry.

“We at Ananta have a singular focus on investing in passionate founders who are trying to build large enterprises with a sharp focus on unit economics. Aakash and Bella Vita Organic tick all the boxes for us. We were also pleasantly surprised that founders of a lot of more established personal care companies considered Bella Vita Organic as a disruptor and a serious challenger brand in the industry,” he says.

Sanjeev Taparia and Ashutosh Taparia from Mumbai-based Taparia family who sponsor Ananta Capital believe that Ananta will help Bella Vita Organic reach its next level of growth.

“With this investment in Bella Vita Organic, we intend to work with Aakash in building an enterprise that all of us can be proud of. In our research on the D2C personal care space we looked at a lot of companies, but Aakash and Bella Vita Organic truly stood out. Our core focus at Ananta is to build deep and long-term partnerships with the founders of companies we back. We don’t operate as conventional private equity funds but more as operating partners. With Aakash, we are excited to take Bella Vita Organic to its next level of growth,” they added.