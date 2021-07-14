[Funding alert] The Ayurveda Co raises undisclosed sum from GetVantage, Velocity, Shiprocket Capital

The Ayurveda Company (TAC), a science-backed Ayurveda startup, has raised undisclosed funding in various rounds from GetVantage, Velocity, and Shiprocket Capital through revenue-based financing.

The startup said it will deploy the capital for growth marketing, inventory capital, and employee/workplace benefits. The brand aims to target the growing digital consumers of India in the D2C personal care space. The company is the second venture of founders Param Bhargava and Shreedha Singh after the success of their first entrepreneurial endeavour Khadi Essentials (KE) Healthcare Pvt Ltd.

Param Bhargava, Founder, The Ayurveda Company (TAC), said,

"Amalgamating the vision of TAC with learnings of Khadi Essentials, our dream is to create an international D2C Ayurvedic entity for the global millennials. KE’s revenue had been the primary source of TAC’S funds. Our idea is to bring out unique, innovative, and concerned products in the skincare and haircare range that are a perfect blend of Ayurvedic principles and naturally derived scientific formulation and eventually extend the product portfolio into the wellness and nutrition domains.”

Get connected to GetVantage

TAC products cater to a large and global (specifically in the US, Europe, Australia, and the Middle-East) consumer base. It is also slated to enter international markets very soon.

“We are working on multiple unique SKUs for the next four quarters with launches across beauty and personal care, natural makeup, and wellness and nutrition that are scheduled to take place very soon taking our portfolio to 100 unique SKUs. We began with a team of three in January 2020. This number grew to 20 in July and eventually 60+ members in July 2021. By the end of this financial year, the TAC family is likely to grow even further and become 100 members strong,” added Shreedha Singh, Co-founder, The Ayurveda Company (TAC).

Get connected to GetVantage

Launched in April 2021, TAC has managed to reflect a monthly run-rate of $70,000 by the end of the first quarter. In the first three months of launching its product catalogue, TAC is now available on all online marketplaces, including Amazon, Nykaa, Tata CLIQ, Purplle, and Myntra, along with its own webstore.

“In the next three to five years, we aim to cover the holistic portfolio of the Ayurvedic lifestyle while keeping it contemporary. We understand this business well and possess huge data insights for the right product roadmap. Along with being extremely consumer- and data-centric, we also love building and working with technology; we are building a world-class app to engage our consumers and provide Ayurvedic consultation in the future,” said Param Bhargava.

Get connected to GetVantage