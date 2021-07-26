[Funding alert] Superfoods brand Keeros raises undisclosed pre-Series A round from Venture Catalysts

Lucknow-based superfoods brand Keeros on Monday said it raised an undisclosed pre-Series A round from Venture Catalysts. The startup will use the capital for brand augmentation, enhancing operational ambit, and unveiling the next frontier of inter-sectional growth for the organisation.

Launched in 2018 by Sachin Sahni and Simran Sahni, the Lucknow-based startup is aiming to address the snacking and nutritional needs of over 12 crore Indians suffering from diabetes by offering a range of tasty and diabetes-friendly super snacks, superfoods, and super drinks.

Operating in an almost unserved Indian market, projected to have over 15 crore diabetics by 2025, the startup claims to offer nutritious eating options not only for diabetic people but also health-conscious individuals.

Anil Jain, Co-founder, Venture Catalysts, said,

The Keeros leadership is well-equipped to meet any challenge that might emerge in their way towards resolving the dietary expectations of diabetics and health-minded people who wish to indulge in a nutritious yet tasty range of super snacks, superfoods, and super drinks.”

Sachin Sahni and Simran Sahni

Sachin Sahni, Founder and CEO, Keeros, said,

“A Diabetic’s life is a stoic affair that is devoid of fun and pleasure of eating the food they like to eat after he or she is diagnosed. Post-pandemic, the national diabetic population of over 12 crore people is searching for healthier options in an aggressive fashion. At Keeros Superfoods, we have resolved to serve them with a delicious array of super snacks, super drinks, and superfoods, which they can cherish on an everyday basis in a guilt-free manner without unbalancing their blood-sugar levels.”

“We are already a profitable, company and the funds raised in the current round would be primarily utilised for business augmentation and increasing the pace of company growth,” he added.

The startup claims to have sold over 2,00,000 units through various ecommerce portals, its own website, e-vending machines, and 350 stores in Delhi and seven major cities in north India.