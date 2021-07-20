[Funding alert] Uvi Health raises $330K led by Titan Capital and others

Uvi Health, a digital health startup for women, has raised $330,000 in a pre-Seed round of funding led by Titan Capital and other marquee groups of investors. The funding round saw participation from 9Unicorns, AngelList, and a clutch of angels, including Ghazal Alagh, Co-founder of Mamaearth, Aarti Gill and Mihir Gadani, Founders of Oziva.

The Bengaluru-based startup will utilise the funding to build a mobile platform and further scale up its polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) program.

Mehak Malik, Founder and CEO, Uvi Health, said,

"Outside of childbirth, every woman would face at least one reproductive health event in her life, which can manifest in the form of PCOS, endometriosis, sexual or pelvic health dysfunctions. The stigma associated with seeking care for these events is too high, and there are no affordable options that women can access discreetly without judgment. At Uvi Health, it's our mission to help women live a fulfilling life despite these disorders."

Mehak Malik, Founder and CEO, Uvi Health

Founded by Mehak Malik, an alumnus of Harvard and ex-VC, Uvi Health simplifies the healthcare regime for women living with chronic, sexual, and reproductive health disorders by building science-backed programmes. The company ensures its users get an end-to-end experience by bringing everything from diagnosis, specialist consults, and lifestyle modifications under one roof. Its plans are digitally delivered, affordable, and powered by a local network of highly vetted experts.

Bipin Shah, Partner at Titan Capital, added,

"With 75 percent of India's health care infrastructure based in urban areas, there is a significant unmet need for women's healthcare. There are 220 million active internet women users in India, who are increasingly looking for online solutions for care. With its digital distribution model, Uvi Health will create a level playing field for women who are not able to access the best care due to geographic barriers.”

Currently, 4000+ women are part of Uvi Health's online community on Instagram and Facebook handles. Besides this, the platform is actively strengthening the team and hiring across product and engineering, operations, marketing and sales. Uvi Health was one of the 11 startups selected by Accel Partners for its SeedToScale program called Founder Stack.

According to Dr Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, Co-founder, 9Unicorns, “There is a sharp increase in lifestyle disorders that impact women’s fertility.

“PCOS, a hormonal disorder, affects 20 percent of women in the reproductive age group in India today, and can have serious chronic health implications for them later in life. There is a lot of misinformation and taboo around these issues. We are excited to see the impact that Uvi Health’s science-backed programs can make in a woman’s life through timely diagnosis and treatment of reproductive health concerns," he said.