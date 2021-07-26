[Funding alert] Merchandise platform ReDesyn raises $300K in pre-Series A round led by Anthill Ventures

Mumbai-based creator-led merchandise platform, ﻿Redesyn﻿, has raised $300,000 in a pre-Series A round from Anthill Ventures. Siliconroad VC, LetsVenture, Paipal Ventures, FAAD network, along with other angel investors also participated in the fundraising.

ReDesyn is building a merchandise just-in-time platform for influencers, designers, creators, and brands so that content creators can monetise their communities by selling their own branded merchandise line to their fans.

The fashion-tech platform is backed by an end-to-end print-on-demand manufacturing system based in Mumbai that reduces wastage by producing on-demand merchandise, removing stock storage and maintenance costs, promoting the inventory light model, and increasing the go-to-market pace for any content creator.

L-R: Smriti Dubey and Shikhar Vaidya

“Redesyn is an enabler that unlocks latent revenue potential for brands and influencers in a frictionless manner. Influencers can monetise their own follower base and strengthen their brand without the need for an internal team, all within a week. This investment is in line with our consumer enablement thesis and we’re bullish on such startups that enable wider wealth creation,” said Kabir Kochhar, Partner at Anthill Ventures.

From a single designer to 5,000 content creators today, ReDesyn aims to become India’s biggest creator merchandise platform. It takes three steps to create and launch your merchandise on ReDesyn with no upfront cost and immediate go-to-market.

Shikhar Vaidya, Director and Co-founder, ReDesyn, said,

“ReDesyn is creating a print-on-demand merchandise monetisation ecosystem for Indian content creators, impacting millions of fans and their purchase behaviour, which will become more personal, quick, and value-driven.”

“Creators are now new large businesses forming the centre of the passion economy. Fans engage with their favourite influencers more than anything on the internet. Merchandise will add more value to the content of the creator,” added Smriti Dubey, Co-founder, ReDesyn.

According to the founders, the top four sectors of content creators engaging via ReDesyn are YouTubers, graphic designers/illustrators, actors, and popular faces from the entertainment industry.

The platform is loved by many celebrities and influencers who often wear and are spotted in creator merchandise and drive organic customer engagement through community marketing, and supporting Indian content creators and their work.

“ReDesyn aspires to lead the Indian passion economy with launching 10,000+ exclusive content creators monetising their content by selling merchandise to their fans, using the platform and its tools to the maximum,” Smriti said.

