Government launches secured logistics document exchange platform

The government on Wednesday launched a secured logistics document exchange platform (SLDE) for digital exchange of logistics-related papers and a calculator for greenhouse gas emissions for choosing the sustainable and right mode of transport for freight movements.

The digital initiative is now set to improve logistics efficiency, reduce logistics cost, and promote multi-modality and sustainability in a big way, the commerce ministry said in a statement.

The platform is a solution to replace the present manual process of generation, exchange and compliance of logistics documents with a digitised, secure, and seamless document exchange system.

"This will enable generation, storage, and interchange of logistics-related documents digitally using Aadhaar and blockchain-based security protocols for data security and authentication; it will also provide a complete audit trail of document transfer, faster execution of transaction, lower cost of shipping and overall carbon footprint, easy verification of authenticity of documents, lowered risk of fraud," it said.

According to the statement, the calculator is an efficient and user-friendly tool, which provides for calculating and comparing GHG (Green House Gas) emissions across different modes.

"It allows for commodity-wise comparison of GHG emissions and total cost of transportation, including their environmental cost, between movement by road and rail," it said.

In his opening remarks, Special Secretary (Logistics) Shri Pawan Kumar Agarwal remarked on the importance of Digital Transformation in the Logistics space and highlighted the role of Logistics Division in facilitating digital integration across the sector through such critical initiatives that have interface with more than one Ministry / Department. He further added that the initiatives launched at the event have the potential of creating a lasting and significant impact on the sector.

(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)